From the outset, James Madison cranked up the intensity on the defensive end. By the time the offensive caught up in the second half, visiting Florida Atlantic was no match for the Dukes, which ran up a 21-point lead Tuesday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg before hanging on for a 79-70 victory.
Senior Matt Lewis scored 19 points with six rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Dukes. Meanwhile, freshman Justin Amadi was practically unstoppable in the paint, finishing with 17 points on 7-of-7 shooting in just 21 minutes of play.
“Credit to the guys, especially the young guys on this team, who really responded,” Lewis said. “(Defensive) was a huge focus for us, and I don’t think we really did it for 40 minutes. We gave up the big lead we have, but as a whole guys did a good job understanding what the game plan was and executing it.”
Julien Wooden added 12 points and Vado Morse scored 10 for JMU while freshman Terrence Edwards finished with seven points and a team-high seven rebounds. Kenan Blackshear, brother of former Virginia Tech standout Kerry Blackshear, scored 14 for the visiting Owls.
Two days earlier the Dukes (4-4) were outrebounded, at times out hustled and often pushed around in a loss here to Morgan State. JMU made a concerted effort to establish a different pattern early on against the Owls, crashing the boards, diving for loose balls and pressuring FAU (5-4) in the backcourt.
It was needed as both teams struggled offensively from the outset. JMU twice extended its lead to eight points in the first half - thanks in large part to nine first-half steals leading to buckets in transition. But the Dukes simply weren’t shooting well enough to truly pull away.
“I challenged some guys and they saw it on tape,” JMU coach Mark Byington said. “Guys that are prideful that see certain things they don’t like, they want to change. It was a difficult film session yesterday for a lot of people. But what a great response tonight. Rebounding, we were tougher. I don’t remember how many times the ball was on the ground and we just dove for it. That’s what I want JMU basketball to be.”
The Dukes and Owls combined to miss the first 17 3-point attempts before FAU’s Jailyn Ingram finally knocked one down to make it a 22-20 JMU lead with 2:35 left in the first half. Despite shooting just 32 percent from the field in the opening half, the Dukes, who never trailed in the game, held a four-point lead a few minutes later at intermission.
JMU came out more in sync offensively in the second half, thanks in large part to Amadi. The power forward from Greenville, S.C., played just seven minutes in the first half, checking out at one point with a bloody nose after taking a shot to the face.
Amadi quickly scored a pair of baskets in the paint early in the second and also saw the defense collapse on him as he cut through the lane, opening up fellow freshman Terrence Edwards for JMU’s first made 3-pointer of the game. Just minutes into the second period the Dukes had pushed the lead to 13 points.
Amadi continued to take it to Ingram, FAU’s senior All-Conference USA forward, first throwing down a ferocious dunk in his face then faking him out to draw a foul while scoring on the up-and-under. The latter gave JMU a 63-44 lead with less than eight minutes to go.
“Their center is a three-year starter and a good player,” Byington said. “Justin plays with high energy and is very tough. Obviously, you can see his athleticism and what he did to make the highlight plays, but also tough finishes around the rim. It’s kind of what we are trying to build here at JMU. We want guys like Justin Amadi who play really hard and are competitive. He had gauze in one nostril and blood was running down his legs. He just got bandaged up and kept on going back in there. Guys like that, I just love to coach.”
Ingram, not content to be shown up by the freshman, took over on the offensive end for FAU as he nailed a series of 3-pointers to get the Owls back within seven points. Ingram finished with 20 points and eight rebounds, but JMU buckled down and closed out the victory.
Both teams are now scheduled to begin conference play this weekend. JMU welcomes Elon to the AUBC on Saturday and Sunday for the Dukes’ first Colonial Athletic Association games. FAU will stay in Virginia and head southeast to Old Dominion for its C-USA openers on Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.