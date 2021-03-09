James Madison coach Sean O’Regan hopes a clean slate is exactly what his team needs.
The Dukes (13-9, 9-6 CAA) enter the Colonial Athletic Association women’s basketball tournament on Thursday following an up-and-down regular season. But a program that has often been at the top of the conference over the past two decades heads to the postseason in an unusual circumstance. Not a single player on the JMU roster has ever played in a CAA Tournament game, thanks in large part to a young roster and the cancellation of the event a year ago.
“Really just let that sink in,” O’Regan said. “There’s not one player who has played one minute in a CAA Tournament game. Going back to last year, that was pretty shocking, pretty mind blowing. I think what it is is just valuing what we have and valuing the opportunity to play.”
JMU comes in as the No. 2 seed and will take on No. 7 Northeastern at 6 p.m. with all tournament games streaming live on FloSports from the Schar Center at Elon. The Dukes and Huskies split the regular season series with both games played in Harrisonburg.
JMU will be without starting power forward Rayne Tucker, who injured her knee late in the regular season at Drexel.
“It’s a bummer, mainly for her,” O’Regan said. “You work really hard and this is the pinnacle of your season. But she had plenty of moments and this is why I tell our team to enjoy the journey as you go through it because you never know. It’s a bummer, but everybody else is healthy as of today.”
Without Tucker at Drexel, the Dukes relied on freshman Clair Neff to play major minutes in the paint. JMU also saw the return of sharpshooter Peyton McDaniel who missed a month with an injury.
Junior Madison Green and sophomore Kiki Jefferson have also taken on leadership roles as two of the most experienced players on the team. But neither has taken the floor in the conference tournament. Green missed the Dukes’ quarterfinal loss to Hofstra two years ago as one of several JMU players out with injuries that day.
The Dukes have had some bad luck and tough losses at the CAA tourney in each of O’Regan’s first four seasons as a head coach. But he hopes this group won’t have any of that in the back of their mind this time around.
“I think it could be a really good thing because there are no assumptions walking in,” O’Regan said. “That’s how I’m going to take it. You cancel the tournament last year and nobody gets that opportunity. The year prior you get snake bit. I don’t think there is a whole bunch of experience at other CAA schools because everybody lost the tournament last year. We’ll have excitement nerves, but I don’t think (freshmen) Peyton McDaniel or Jamia Hazell know any different. They are just going down there to play a game.”
