James Madison canceled the remainder of its softball season Monday morning as the Dukes continue to grieve last month’s death of sophomore catcher Lauren Bernett.
“This was an extremely difficult decision and one that was not made lightly,” JMU coach Loren LaPorte said via a statement sent out by the school.
“We are so grateful for the support of our fans all season and for the love from the softball community during the past week. We will use this time to continue healing and to honor Lauren’s memory while finishing the academic semester strong. Most importantly, we’re thinking about our graduating seniors whose careers have come to an abrupt conclusion. We will make sure that they are honored for the commitment and dedication they have made as student-athletes at James Madison University.”
JMU officials announced on April 26 that Bernett, 20, had died a day earlier. The Dukes canceled five games that week and with Monday’s decision JMU will not play the final nine games on the schedule, including six CAA contests. A mid-week game against Virginia along with a three-game conference series against Elon were called off on Monday. Each conference game was declared a no-contest and will not affect the league standings.
Bernett was a key player on James Madison’s 2021 Women’s College World Series team that finished top four in the country after knocking off No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 5 Oklahoma State in Oklahoma City.
The McDonald, Penn., product played the entire NCAA tournament behind the plate for the Dukes and belted a late-inning home run in the final game of the Knoxville Regional to secure JMU’s place in the Super Regional round.
Bernett’s success on the field continued in 2022. She was batting. 336 with nine home runs and had been named the CAA Player of the Week the day she died.
JMU finishes the season 21-21 and 10-5 in CAA play. The Dukes struggled early in the season after losing eight starters from the WCWS squad, but won five straight games to close out the season and trail first-place Delaware by just one game in the CAA standings.
In the days since Bernett’s death, JMU has received nationwide support, particularly from the softball community. Dozens of college and high school teams across the nation have played with purple ribbons in their hair to honor Bernett while many others have also painted her jersey No. 22 on their fields.
