A slow start shooting the ball and an inability to get key stops late stymied James Madison on Friday afternoon at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, as the Dukes fell to visiting Norfolk State, 83-73.
Two programs that entered the season in much different positions appeared pretty evenly matched as they battled back-and-forth throughout the second half before Norfolk State used a 19-6 run late to finish off the Dukes.
For most of the day, JMU had an answer for every Spartans surge and JMU held a three-point lead with four minutes remaining. But it was the experienced visitors who excelled at crunch time despite facing their own set of challenges.
“It was a hard-fought game,” NSU coach Robert Jones said. “The first game on the road. The first game in a pandemic. We haven’t played in a long time and that wasn’t bad for a team that has only had four full-team practices in 42 days. We’ve had guys injured. We’ve had quarantines. So it wasn’t bad.”
JMU got 27 points from senior guard Matt Lewis to lead four Dukes in double figures. Mount St. Mary’s transfer Vado Morse added 16 while Julien Wooden and freshman Justin Amadi each scored 10 for JMU (1-1).
JJ Matthews finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds to pace Norfolk State (1-0). Devante Carter added 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
The Spartans, who had a winning record in MEAC play in each of Jones’ first seven seasons and were picked to win the league’s Northern Division this season, were playing without leading returning scorer Joe Bryant Jr., who was nursing a bad back. But NSU still featured nine players who contributed to a 12-4 record in conference play last season.
JMU, meanwhile, was playing its first Division I opponent under new coach Mark Byington with a roster that includes eight scholarship newcomers. Looking for their first winning season since a 21-11 mark in 2015-16, the Dukes made mistakes down the stretch that appeared all too familiar to their diehard fans.
“It was a highly-competitive game,” Byington said. “I don’t think the score at the end really showed what kind of game it was. I thought their team played very poised. They didn’t beat themselves. Some breaks kind of went their way and we just got a little down and didn’t overcome them. We had some good things and we are going to keep learning and keep getting better.”
In the early stages, the Dukes had issues on both ends. With the exception of Amadi around the rim, JMU had trouble converting on open looks, hitting on just four of its first 16 field goal attempts before a transition 3-pointer by Morse helped quiet a Norfolk State run.
But even more noticeably, James Madison struggled on defense anytime freshman Terell Strickland left the game. The Spartans shot 50 percent from the field in the game’s first 10 minutes and saw several open looks from 3-point range. Norfolk State finished the day shooting 49 percent and nailing 10 of 22 3-point attempts.
But just as he did in his 10-steal debut Wednesday against Limestone, Strickland gave the Dukes a spark off the bench even with limited scoring punch.
Strickland finished with two points, four rebounds and an assist before fouling out in 14 minutes of action. But with the freshman playing in a three-point guard lineup alongside Lewis and Morse, the Dukes chipped away at what was once an 11-point first-half deficit and took a 31-30 lead with two minutes left in the period.
“This was a game where if I had my choice I would have had three guards on the floor at all times, maybe even four,” Byington said. “That lineup was good. That was the lineup I thought might be our best lineup. Terell Strickland fouled out in 13 minutes so we couldn’t extend that lineup like we had to, because I thought that was really good.”
A buzzer-beating putback by Terrence Edwards gave JMU a 38-35 advantage at intermission and the Dukes led at multiple points throughout the second half. But it was Norfolk State that saw an opening late and pounced.
“I think (experience) helped a little bit,” Jones said. “It was probably a lot of it, honestly. We were behind and for us to come together without the luxury of working out in July, to come out and get a victory on the road was a tremendous feat.”
Norfolk State and Radford face each other Saturday at 7 p.m. inside the AUBC as part of the multi-team event hosted by JMU. The Dukes will then face Radford at 7 p.m. Sunday to wrap up the opening week inside the new arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.