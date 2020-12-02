For the James Madison fanbase, any game against Virginia, the ACC school a short drive over the mountains away, is a huge one.
Inside the Dukes’ women’s basketball program, however, Thursday’s trip to Charlottesville is big simply because it’s the first one after a rough loss.
“It would mean a lot,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “I don’t want to overblow it, but it’s the next game and it’s the biggest game of the year because it’s the next game. It’s just the next game and I’m really worried more about us than them. It would mean a lot for the program anytime we beat Virginia.”
JMU (1-1) is coming off Monday’s 16-point loss to Buffalo in which the Dukes fell behind by 33 points in the first half before coming to get within eight in the fourth quarter. Virginia (0-2) was blown out by Central Florida to open the season, they got off to a sluggish start Sunday against East Carolina before also seeing a second-half rally fall short.
Given that set up, O’Regan expects both teams to come out particularly eager to get back on course.
“They are going to be desperate right now,” O’Regan said. “They’ve gotten beat by UCF and East Carolina. You back somebody against the wall and they are going to come out fighting. Talking about two teams that are ready to scrap here. And I think it is one of those games, we owe them from last year.”
A year ago, the Dukes traveled to Charlottesville and led the Cavaliers by eight points with eight minutes to play. But U.Va. battled back and a 3-pointer by Jocelyn Willoughby with 37 seconds left gave the Cavs the victory. Virginia leads the all-time series 16-9. JMU has won three of the last five meetings, most recently in a 2017 WNIT game in Harrisonburg. The Dukes haven't won in Charlottesville since the 2009-10 season.
Since the start of the 2018-19 season, the Dukes have lost just 11 games, but five of those have come to teams from the Power 5 conferences and four were by six points or fewer.
With that in mind, JMU looks at this game against Virginia as an opportunity to bolster its non-conference resume in a way it hasn’t quite managed to pull off recently.
But even with seven newcomers, the Dukes have players who should know what it takes to go on the road and beat an ACC team. Point guard Brianna Tinsley, who came off the bench Monday in her JMU debut after sitting out the opener in isolation due to COVID-19 contact tracing, started 55 games in two seasons at U.Va. and averaged 7.6 points as a sophomore before transferring to JMU.
Tinsley scored four points in 15 minutes against Buffalo, but should see her usage increase as she returns to a normal schedule with the team.
The Madison native who also played high school basketball in Charlottesville at St. Anne’s Belfield, will return to her old stomping grounds, but she’s hardly the only Duke familiar with the ACC foe.
Graduate transfer Anne Diouf played three seasons at Georgia Tech and was with the Yellow Jackets for four games against the Cavaliers. Redshirt junior guard Nikki Oppenheimer also spent a season in the ACC, transferring to JMU from Syracuse.
“We definitely have to be tougher,” Diouf said. “The ACC is not easy. Every play matters. We’ll bounce back from this loss, but we have to go over there and play our hearts out, play our best like JMU basketball.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.