If Tuesday at James Madison lives up to the hype, it could be a night to remember.
The Dukes (7-2) are set to host in-state ACC giant Virginia (6-3) at 6:30 p.m. in a game televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.
“You can’t just sit here and say it’s another game just because of all the excitement that has been surrounding the game, really since our schedule was announced,” JMU coach Mark Byington, who had two separate stints on the Virginia staff under Pete Gillen in the early 2000s said.
“Our team, our coaches, our players have tremendous respect for U.Va., not only their team this year, but what they’ve done. I have so much respect for Tony Bennett because I have been at Virginia. I was there for three years and I know how he built that program. That’s not easy.”
It’s the first sellout in the Dukes’ new 8,500-seat Atlantic Union Bank Center arena and unlike Virginia’s previous visit to Harrisonburg at the start of the 2014-15 season when a ninth-ranked Cavaliers team won by 28 points, there isn’t a clearcut favorite heading into this one.
ESPN’s Basketball Power Index gives JMU a 50.3 percent chance of winning while analytics site BartTorvik.com crunched the numbers and predicted a one-point victory for the Cavs. Given the number of thrillers each team has played this season, it makes sense to expect another close one.
The past two U.Va. games were each decided by a single point. JMU’s average margin in five Division I victories is five points.
Virginia bounced back from a one-point loss at home to Iowa with a buzzer-beating escape against a Pitt program that has struggled mightily. After the back-to-back games in the friendly confines of John Paul Jones Arena, the Cavs are about to face perhaps the most hostile environment it has seen this season against an in-state mid-major that would love nothing more than to make a name for itself against a program with a national championship under head coach Tony Bennett to its credit.
“They are at the top of the ACC every year,” Byington said. “I feel like he’s going to build them back and they are going to get back there this year. It’s going to be a challenge for us. A challenge style-wise. A challenge with their talent. But it’s one that I am looking forward to and our guys are too.”
Like the Dukes, Virginia has worked multiple transfers and other newcomers into the lineup this season. For the Cavaliers, the process of meshing as a group hasn’t always come easy.
“It takes time because we have a lot of new pieces,” East Carolina transfer Jayden Gardner said. “A lot of new parts, guys playing different positions, different roles. It’s all about chemistry, and you want to be playing your best basketball come March, so we’re going to keep building to get better day by day.”
The Dukes played Thursday night’s game against Eastern Mennonite without Charles Falden and Julien Wooden, a pair of starters who are both Virginia natives. But Byington said both players could be back to face the Cavs if there are no setbacks during Monday’s practice.
Some of JMU’s veterans, including Falden and Seton Hall transfer Takal Molson have significant big-game experience which should help the Dukes, who bring a remarkably balanced attack to the contest. JMU’s top seven scorers each average 8.1 and 11.3 points per game and the Dukes have settled into a 10-man rotation when fully healthy.
“We’ve got to play together and be us and the outcome will be good,” Molson said. “As long as we play our brand of basketball and bring a certain toughness and play together, I think we will be fine.”
NET RANKINGS
The initial set of NET rankings, the NCAA metric that is at least partially used for selecting and seeding NCAA Tournament teams, were released Monday. JMU came in No. 163 while Virginia was No. 70.
CAVALIER CONNECTIONS
JMU enters this game with some familiarity with the Virginia system. Dukes director of recruiting and player development, Calvin Baker, played three seasons at U.Va., the last under Bennett. JMU’s director of basketball operations Matt Sholtis arrived in Harrisonburg after a stint on staff at Charlotte where he worked under former Virginia assistant Ron Sanchez.
Byington’s time at U.Va. came well before Bennett’s arrival, but Gillen, who was Byington’s boss in Charlottesville, will be in the Atlantic Union Bank Center serving as the color analyst for CBS Sports.
