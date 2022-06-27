After a month of team camps and live evaluation periods for high school players, a clearer picture of what James Madison is looking for on the recruiting trail is developing.
The Dukes have offered scholarships to three prep products in the past week: Greg Jones from Hayfield High School in Alexandria and Austin Ball from Miller School in Crozet, both in the class of 2023, along with Sadiq White Jr., a class of 2025 forward from Myers Park High School in Charlotte, N.C.
It reflects a preference third-year coach Mark Byington has shown since arriving at JMU for long-armed wings who can shoot 3-pointers and get to the rim. The Dukes started showing their appreciation for each prospect relatively early in the process — and unlike some programs JMU tends to only offer players they legitimately hope to sign — but after all three had strong showings in front of dozens of college coaches over the past two weekends, competition could be stiff.
Jones, a 6-6 guard who was a multisport standout at Hayfield now focusing more on basketball, said JMU’s director of recruiting Calvin Baker was one of the first Division I coaches to contact him in April. When Hayfield visited Harrisonburg for the Dukes’ team camp earlier this month he left with a scholarship offer.
After spending some time on campus for the camp, Jones said he’s planning on taking an official visit to JMU, possibly on Sept. 3 when the Dukes’ football team makes its FBS debut against Middle Tennessee State, or the following weekend.
Jones has also recently picked up offers from George Washington, Towson and Harvard, in addition to previous offers from Radford, American, UMBC, Fairfield and Loyola. He’s already visited George Washington along with West Virginia and after strong performances at the high school live period in Philadelphia over the weekend as heard from Wake Forest, SMU, Yale, Murray State, Columbia and Rice, among others.
Jones could have a decision made by November and said at the moment the Dukes are high on his list.
“I really like JMU a lot and then Harvard and I enjoyed WVU when I was up there,” Jones said. “But as far as JMU, I really enjoyed being down there, one, because it wasn’t too far from where I live and I am familiar with some of the players on the team like incoming freshman Xavier Brown. I also have a lot of friends that go to JMU so playing in front of them would be cool as well. They are also a very big transition team and I feel like I fit very well into that.”
Ball, a 6-7 wing from Man, W.Va., who plays high school ball just over the mountain from Harrisonburg at the Miller School, also collected an offer from the Dukes after playing at a live period event at the Blue Ridge School in Greene County two weekends ago.
Ball and Miller followed that up with a trip to Maryland for DMV Live at DeMatha, where in the Mavericks weekend opener Ball exploded for 29 points with both Byington and JMU assistant Xavier Joyner both sitting courtside.
For the weekend, Ball, who last summer reclassified from the class of 2022 to 2023, averaged 22.8 points and was one of the stars of the event. After picking up offers from Virginia Tech and West Virginia last summer, Ball added George Mason and Richmond to his offer list on Monday.
White, a 6-8 combo forward, played well for a dominant Myers Park team over the past two weeks, first at the North Carolina Coaches Association live period event and the past weekend against some of the top prep programs in Georgia.
White, who also received offers from Texas A&M and Chicago State this week, is an uncharacteristically early offer for Byington’s staff. But the youngster’s combination of size, athleticism and guard skills make for an intriguing prospect if the Dukes can leverage the early attention later in the process.
White said the JMU staff first started talking to the Myers Park coaches about him late in his freshman year last season and recently completed a call with him and his parents. Following the live periods, White has also started receiving interest from Georgia and Cincinnati, but he said right now JMU is on the list of schools he’d like to visit once his sophomore season is complete.
“They just told me that I will be put in a spot to improve as a player and grow as a young man,” White said of his conversations with the JMU staff.
