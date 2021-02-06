It wasn’t easy, but James Madison pulled away from Elon late Saturday afternoon at the Atlantic Union Bank Center, earning a 67-55 victory. Now the Dukes will look for the elusive weekend sweep.
Junior Madison Green scored a game-high 18 points, including four free throws in the final two minutes as the Dukes (9-6, 4-3 CAA) put the game away, and led four JMU players in double figures. Kiki Jefferson added 14 points and 12 rebounds as JMU managed to keep hopes of a fourth-straight regular-season Colonial Athletic Association title alive.
The Dukes and Phoenix (7-6, 3-4) split a two-game series at Elon last month before a second set of games between the teams was added this week amid the COVID-19 altered schedule. Elon arrived in Harrisonburg off a victory against CAA-leading Delaware and with both teams eager to make a move up the league standings.
“We put an emphasis on our defense and played desperate,” Green said. “We were desperate for a stop. The score was a little closer than we wanted it to be, so we realized it was go time.”
It’s the fourth time this season JMU has played a conference opponent on back-to-back days. Each time the Dukes have won first, but lost the second game. Sunday offers another opportunity to buck that trend.
“I’m proud of our effort,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “I’m proud of what we did, but we have some big goals around here. We have the biggest game of the year tomorrow. I thought we really finished well today, but as soon as I bring it up to them in the locker room, they know. They are paying attention too and they want this.”
The end result Saturday might have been a double-digit victory, but it was never particularly easy for the Dukes even with Rayne Tucker adding 13 points and nine rebounds and freshman guard Jamia Hazell scoring 10 to reach double figures for the fourth time in as many games.
JMU turned it over five times in the game’s first five minutes and the Dukes didn’t get much better protecting the ball as the first half went along. After three minutes of second-quarter play the Phoenix led 24-17 and had accumulated nearly half their points off JMU turnovers.
But when James Madison took care of the ball, the offense found a groove. After falling behind by seven, the Dukes nailed three consecutive 3-pointers to regain the lead. The teams went back-and-forth to close out the half and JMU went to the locker room holding a 33-32 lead.
JMU did a much better job hanging onto the ball in the second half, finishing with 17 turnovers, but neither team could gain much of an advantage through the third quarter. The Dukes and Phoenix entered the final period locked in a 47-47 tie. James Madison quickly built a six-point lead -- its biggest of the game at that point -- to open the fourth quarter, but Elon answered.
The Phoenix scored to get within a bucket with less than four minutes to go, but from there it was all JMU. The Dukes closed on a 10-0 run and the final score marked their biggest lead of the game.
The teams meet again Sunday at 2 p.m.
“This is the fourth time now playing back-to-back,” Green said. “It’s more more mental than physical at this point and we just to be mentally ready.”
