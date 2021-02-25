And just like that, the regular season finale has arrived for James Madison.
The Dukes don’t have much at stake Friday at 4 p.m. when they take on Drexel inside the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg -- JMU has already locked up a share of the Colonial Athletic Association regular season title and the No. 1 seed in the upcoming CAA Tournament -- but there are some questions to answer.
First and foremost, how’s the health of senior guard Matt Lewis?
Lewis, the CAA scoring leader at 19.7 points per game, missed the entire second half of JMU’s Feb. 14 victory against Hofstra after bumping knees with a Pride player. Earlier this week, Dukes coach Mark Byington said Lewis had some swelling in the days following the injury and had lifted weights, but not practiced much.
“We were extra cautionary and Matt was still being evaluated,” Byington said. “We’ll decide on Friday if he can go or not. We’re not going to jeopardize him, but if he’s available to play, we’ll play him. If not some of the other guys will step up.”
The Dukes (13-5, 8-1 CAA) have won seven straight games and will enter the CAA Tournament, which is scheduled for March 6-9 in Harrisonburg, as the No. 1 seed for the first time since 1993. JMU could also make it an outright CAA championship with a victory against the Dragons.
JMU hasn’t had a game since Lewis’ injury, but played pretty well without him against preseason CAA favorite Hofstra. Lewis went down late in the first half and the Dukes led by 10 at halftime, holding on for a four-point victory.
But Drexel (8-7, 3-5) might pose a significant threat with all-conference guard Cam Wynter leading the way. Wynter is averaging 17.5 points and 5.5 assists per game. Lewis’ defense on Wynter was key for the Dukes during a nine-point victory on Jan. 31.
Regardless, JMU would like to enjoy a post-game trophy presentation with victory and an outright regular season crown and Byington isn’t looking for excuses if the Dukes don’t get it done.
“When you get to the end of the year every team is dealing with multiple, sometimes minor and sometimes major, things,” Byington said.
Even though much of the focus is on the standout guards, JMU’s recent success has in large part come from the paint. Drexel power forward James Butler comes in averaging 13.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game, but was held to six and six in his last visit to JMU.
Hofstra’s Isaac Kante is averaging 13 points and 10.1 boards, but scored a total of 14 points in two games against JMU. Meanwhile, Dukes freshman Justin Amadi shot 73 percent from the field against the Pride.
Despite all the subplots, JMU really just wants to keep its momentum heading into the postseason.
“We have tunnel vision on Drexel,” Byington said. “We know we are playing them Friday and it’s one last chance to get better before the tournament.”
