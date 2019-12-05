Some coaches might look at a two-week gap between games in December and regret the timing. Not James Madison women’s basketball coach Sean O’Regan.
“I can’t wait. I really can’t wait,” O’Regan said. “We haven’t been able to really practice. My players are probably rolling their eyes when I say that, but you’ve got this preseason and you go in the direction you try to go in.
"And then, you start playing games. You can’t really pivot off what you’ve already decided to go on when you have a Thursday game and you’re playing again on Saturday.”
The Dukes (6-2) pulled out a victory against Central Florida on Sunday but won’t play again until Delaware State visits the Convocation Center on Dec. 17. A surface glance at JMU’s performance this season might leave one thinking O’Regan is fairly pleased with where his team sits.
JMU has three victories against solid Big East teams and the Dukes losses came in the closing seconds to a Top 10 Maryland team and on Virginia’s home court. While most mid-major programs would be reveling in that start, JMU entered the season with five seniors returning and expectations to match.
Yet even in some victories, the Dukes offense has been stagnant — JMU was held to less than 50 points in both games during last weekend’s Cavalier Classic — and the consensus in the locker room is they have yet to play anything close to their best.
“Two sub 50-point games is not how we want to play basketball,” O’Regan said. “For us it was a tough weekend and I don’t think we played well in either game. I thought we played gritty to come back in both games, but for me that’s not how we want to play.”
While exam prep and the tests themselves will limit the time spent in the gym, it’s a safe bet JMU will find plenty of time to devote to improving on its 39.8 percent shooting from the field, which ranks third in the Colonial Athletic Association.
JMU will return from the finals break with three games before the calendar flips to 2020 and CAA play begins. But with two weeks off after splitting back-to-back games against Virginia and UCF, the Dukes players were relieved to not be heading into what might be some grueling practice sessions with consecutive losses.
“You don’t even understand how important that was,” senior guard Kamiah Smalls, who is averaging a team-high 18.1 points per game, said. “It’s a confidence booster coming off the loss because nobody wants to go into that kind of a break with a loss.”
