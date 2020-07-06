With the COVID-19 pandemic still looming nationwide, in-person recruiting for Division I sports remain on hold until at least Aug. 31. At James Madison, coaches and administrators are now questioning what, if anything, might change this autumn.
“One of the things that is going to come up in the fall is how do we handle official visits for student-athletes that want to come to our campus,” JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne said during a recent video conference with Duke Club boosters. “Are they coming from a hot zone? Is that something we have to limit or monitor what we do? I think we’ve navigated it well. I think it’s going to be a little more challenging as we move through this year.”
For men’s basketball, every day between Sept. 9 and Nov. 10 falls into what the NCAA designated a “recruiting period” in which prospects and coaches can meet in person both on and off-campus. For many other sports, including FCS football, women’s basketball and softball, much of the fall is labeled an “evaluation period,” which means coaches can watch recruits compete, but any direct contact must occur on campus.
Recruits can take a limited number of “official visits” paid for by the colleges, and coaches across nearly every JMU sport seize upon the opportunity to bring recruits in during home football weekends.
“If we’re recruiting against Georgetown or Villanova, it’s a different lifestyle of college town versus city,” JMU women’s basketball coach Sean O’Regan said. “Here we talk about the relevancy in Harrisonburg of women’s basketball. It’s huge for us on a football weekend, and it’s not the game, it’s the support. Half of the recruits don’t care about football, but the school spirit and family atmosphere is what they see. On a football weekend we go to O’Neill’s to eat dinner, there’s no way we don’t have people coming up to us saying they are looking forward to the season. They feel the relevancy of women’s basketball around here. They actually feel that. It’s not the same for me to call on the phone and tell them about it.”
O’Regan said there are three recruits from the class of 2021 who told him they want to visit campus in person before committing.
While JMU and the Colonial Athletic Association are currently moving forward as though football season will start on time, there’s still uncertainty as to when games will be played and if bringing recruits in to watch and socialize will be feasible.
New JMU basketball coach Mark Byington said he’s hoping visits are possible during the fall because signing players without meeting in person or showing off the campus is far from ideal. Typically Byington and the Dukes staff would be scouting players during July basketball tournaments, but with that off the table official visits could become an even more crucial part of the equation, if allowed.
“It’s just such a strange recruiting process right now,” Byington said. “Seeing guys live you can get really excited about them. Truth be told, what you would be planning on right now is how you organize your official visits and who is coming to campus, coming to what football game and everything else. We don’t want to get too far ahead of that right now.”
Byington’s squad currently has three scholarships to give for the 2021 recruiting class and he’s looking to add more guards and wing players. The Dukes have extended offers to around 10 players in the class, a relatively small number compared to many programs. Byington, who added eight newcomers this spring despite not being able to host players on campus, said his staff didn’t plan to rush it in the summer and fall.
“In the normal process, rarely do I want somebody to commit to us without coming to campus,” he said. “We just got eight players who were against that rule because we had to, but I want them to come to campus. I want to spend 48 hours with them and their parents. I want our players to meet them. Like it or not, a scholarship offer right now is basically just trying to get them to campus.”
How soon that can happen remains the question.
“A lot of it is probably going to be dictated on the vaccine and when everybody has access to that,” Bourne said.
