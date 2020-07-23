The James Madison women’s basketball program continues to be a part of the movement for social progress and in its latest step, Dukes coach Sean O’Regan teamed up with Coaches 4 Change, an organization founded by basketball coaches to help guide college athletes in projects to enhance their campuses and communities.
“I’m really excited to join Coaches 4 Change,” O’Regan said. “I believe change comes from action. I want our student-athletes to lead that change and this alliance will help me lead them through this process.”
Coaches 4 Change has a mission to “provide a platform that engages, educates, empowers, and evolves the collegiate student-athlete on issues of social injustice, systemic racism, and the power of voting in the endless pursuit of equality.”
O’Regan’s team has already been at the forefront of a swelling social justice movement on the JMU campus.
Dukes players including redshirt junior guard Nikki Oppenheimer and incoming graduate transfer forward Morgan Smith have been among the team leaders in organizing activities and conversation on issues of racial justice and several players were among the voices leading the charge to rechristen campus buildings that had previously been named after Confederate military figures.
RECRUITING TRAIL
O’Regan and his men’s basketball counterpart Mark Byington continue to stay busy recruiting.
The JMU women recently picked up its second in-state commitment for the class of 2021 with Mikaya Tynes, a forward from Norfolk’s Norview High School, announcing she’s joining the Dukes. Tynes, who received her first scholarship offer from Old Dominion during her eighth-grade year, chose JMU after averaging 12 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots per game as a junior.
She joins Richmond product Sherese Pittman in the Dukes’ 2021 class. Pittman, the Virginia Independent School Division II Player of the Year, is ranked by some recruiting services as the No. 3 prospect in the DMV area, which includes Virginia, Maryland and Washington DC.
That potentially fills the recruiting class for O’Regan’s squad, which has only graduate transfers Smith and Anne Francoise Diouf set to exhaust their eligibility after the upcoming season.
On the men’s side, Byington said he’s not in a huge hurry to fill the 2021 class this summer, but the Dukes have continued to show particular interest in adding a point guard or two to the mix as the new JMU coach likes to have multiple ballhandlers on the court at once.
The latest to receive an offer from the Dukes was Jalen Miller, a 6-3 guard from Washington DC who plays at Bishop Walsh School in Cumberland, Md. Miller, who also picked up an offer from UNC Greensboro on Wednesday, said his recruitment by JMU had picked up heavily over the past month or so.
They love my hard nose defense, ability to work off ball screens, and my overall versatility on the court,” Miller said of the JMU coaches. “They also said they like how I play on both sides of the ball. Even though it hasn’t been a typical summer for me, let alone anybody in the world, the process has still been very exciting and I’m grateful for all of the support from my family and my extended family through basketball.”
Miller, a three-star prospect according to Rivals.com, also has offers from Rhode Island, Wichita State, Elon, Towson, Akron and several others.
STAFF ADDITIONS
While an official announcement won’t come until all the paperwork is completed, a pair of new graduate assistant coaches posted to their Twitter accounts they are joining Byington’s staff at JMU.
Jordan Talley, who spent last season as an assistant at Tallahassee Community College, and Patrick Bittle, who worked in the basketball office at Illinois, each Tweeted earlier this week they were heading to James Madison.
Talley spent one season at Tallahassee Community College and had previously worked as an assistant at Polk State College in Florida. He also spent one year as a high school head coach in Lakeland, Fla.
Bittle had previously been a student manager and worked in social media for the Illini.
