James Madison continues to hold four available scholarships to work with this spring, but the Dukes are looking at what could be a meaningful recruiting weekend.
JMU continues to court transfers who have earned all-conference honors in other leagues.
A week after playing host to All-Big South guard Rayshon Harrison, who averaged more than 17 points per game during two seasons at Presbyterian, multiple sources indicated Marist guard Jao Ituka and Mount St. Mary's forward Mezie Offurum were scheduled to visit Harrisonburg this weekend.
Both players hail from the Washington DC metro area. Ituka, from Gaithersburg, Md., was the MAAC Freshman of the Year and an All-MAAC selection this past season, averaging 15.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists. The 6-1 guard shot 41 percent from 3-point range and the Dukes could be battling another Sun Belt Conference program, South Alabama, for his services.
Offurum, a 6-8, 230-pound interior presence, played two seasons at George Washington before transferring to The Mount for two more seasons. The Germantown, Md., product averaged 11 points and five rebounds a game last season.
The competition for Offurum is intense with George Mason, Florida International, East Tennessee State and Appalachian State among the teams making him a priority.
In addition to the transfer visitors, there could be news this weekend on a high school recruit. Efrem “Butta” Johnson, is scheduled to announce his college decision on Sunday. A 6-4 shooting guard who grew up in Chesapeake but is finishing high school in Alabama, has offers from JMU, St. Bonaventure and UAB, among others.
The Dukes also continued to stay in the mix for Gus Okafor, a Baltimore native who averaged 14.6 points and 6.4 rebounds to earn All-Southland Conference honors this past season. Okafor, who is scheduled to visit Wichita State, told the Daily News-Record it’s still undecided if he will also take a visit to JMU.
Okafor, who began his career at Longwood before playing three seasons as Southeastern Louisiana, said he’s also been gaining interest from a handful of Power 5 conference schools and plans to cut his list down in the near future.
The recruiting process seems to be taking longer this spring as players are once again allowed to visit campuses as COVID-19 restrictions lessen. A year ago, JMU had already landed transfers Charles Falden from Winthrop and Takal Molson of Seton Hall by mid-April. The Dukes added Tyree Ihenacho from North Dakota and Alonzo Sule out of Texas State by the end of April.
Falden is the lone JMU player from the 2021-22 roster to exhaust his eligibility following the season. The Dukes signed 6-9 forward Jerrell Roberson from DeMatha Catholic High School in Maryland in the fall, but saw four scholarships open up with transfers this spring.
Three freshmen — guards Andrew McConnell, Jaylen Stinson and swingman Devon Savage — left after seeing limited playing time in their first season. Fourth-year guard Jalen Hodge also elected to enter the transfer portal following the season.
