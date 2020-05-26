Nikki Oppenheimer was an Illinois high schooler committed to Syracuse back in 2016 when she played for Puerto Rico’s under-18 national team.
While on the island training for the FIBA Americas tournament, Oppenheimer and her teammates bunked next door to the senior national team and she would sometimes carpool to the training facility with Ashley Perez, a guard out of James Madison.
"So I knew her before I even looked at JMU," Oppenheimer, who transferred to James Madison two years ago after a season with the Orange, said. "When I came on my visit she came to the airport and everything. Leaving a school where I had my best friends it was really nice to have her there and during my redshirt year she really helped me."
Oppenheimer, who figures to compete for a starting spot as a junior, is the latest in a steady stream of Dukes guards with Puerto Rican heritage and ties to the national team.
Perez was an All-CAA player for JMU before playing for the Puerto Rican team, helping it reach the FIBA World Cup. She also spent two seasons as a graduate assistant for the Dukes, helping Oppenheimer feel right at home.
That JMU has signed so many standouts with ties to the Caribbean island with 3.2 million residents is just a happy coincidence, according to Dukes coach Sean O’Regan.
“I wish I could say we deliberately set up a Puerto Rican pipeline,” O’Regan said. “But it just happened that way. I’m glad because they’ve each added something great to our program.”
Over the past four years, JMU players have helped Puerto Rico to its greatest-ever stretch in international competition. Oppenheimer averaged more than 11 points per game as the Puerto Ricans qualified for the 2017 under-19 World Cup in Italy. Perez was a key player on the World Cup squad and this year former Dukes star Jazmon Gwathmey led Puerto Rico to its first-ever Olympic qualification.
No wonder officials have shown interest in landing another JMU player of Puerto Rican descent, recent graduate Jackie Benitez.
“We love Jackie,” Oppenheimer said. “The people from the national team always reach out and ask about talent we might know about. I always put Jackie’s name out there. I hope she could get a chance to play with the Olympic team. That would be so amazing for her.”
Whether Benitez makes the team or not, the Dukes will be represented with their first women’s basketball Olympian next summer when Gwathmey suits up for the Puerto Rican squad.
Gwathmey was born in Virginia, but like Oppenheimer, is of Puerto Rican heritage on her mother’s side. The 2016 CAA Player of the Year has played professionally in the WNBA and overseas since leaving JMU, but says there is nothing quite like playing for Puerto Rico.
““You’re not just representing a state or a city,” Gwathmey said. “It’s representing an entire country, and I’ll tell you one thing, Puerto Ricans rep themselves everywhere they go. It means a lot because Puerto Rico has been hit by so many punches, the earthquakes, the hurricanes, the pandemic now. Puerto Rico is not built for these types of extremes, but somehow we fight our way back.”
Adrienne Oppenheimer moved to Harrisonburg last year when her husband and Nikki’s father, Josh, took a job as an assistant coach with the JMU men.
A prominent fixture at the Convocation Center last season, Adrienne said she enjoyed getting to know Benitez and the family has seen hints of Harrisonburg’s vibrant Hispanic culture, But, like Gwathmey, she would enjoy seeing more interaction between the local Puerto Rican community, which represents the. Harrisonburg area’s second-largest Hispanic population, and the basketball program.
“Everybody is so proud to be Puerto Rican,” Adrienne Oppenheimer said. “You see that little flag on the bumper stickers. That pride for your heritage is always out there, but I wonder where everybody goes. I’ve noticed there are quite a few little tags and flags on cars and stuff, but I haven’t really found the Puerto Rican community yet.”
