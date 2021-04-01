Well on the way to a record number of transfers, college basketball is facing one of the wildest offseasons in recent memory. That’s left some to worry lesser-known programs might become little more than a farm system for power conference teams. But others see big opportunities for mid-majors.
With shortened seasons during the COVID-19 pandemic, players were granted an extra year of eligibility across the sport. Most coaches and players also anticipate the NCAA approving a rule that will allow players to transfer once and gain immediate eligibility.
“It's an empowering thing for the student-athlete and that’s the way things should trend in the NCAA,” James Madison coach Mark Byington said. “There are some negatives with it too. You want to be around guys for multiple years and see them grow. That’s not going to be as common. There’s going to be a lot of turnover on rosters.”
That can be frustrating for fans of mid-major programs when their favorite players leave for traditional powerhouses. That was the case this month when first-team All-CAA guard Tyson Walker announced his intention to transfer from Northeastern to Michigan State.
But there are opposite examples within the CAA as well. Delaware’s Dylan Painter left an NCAA championship program at Villanova to become an All-CAA performer for the Blue Hens.
Among the biggest recent transfer success stories is Houston’s Quentin Grimes, a former McDonald’s All-American recruit who played one season at Kansas before leaving for his hometown Cougars and leading them to the Final Four.
In the college basketball world, Houston in the American Athletic Conference exists somewhere between the Power 5 programs and true mid-majors. But the Cougars’ resources and $75 million athletic budget is much closer to JMU’s $52 million than the $120 million spent at Kansas in 2019.
“A lot of times people think they are transferring down,” JMU women’s coach Sean O’Regan said. “But that’s not necessarily the case in terms of competition and opportunity.”
The Dukes women’s program has been on both sides of the line. Earlier this month, third-team All-CAA forward Rayne Tucker told O’Regan she planned to enter the portal. But this season JMU had five players who began their college careers at high-major programs and the Dukes women’s team could add more before the offseason ends.
As of Thursday at noon, more than 1,100 men’s basketball players had entered the NCAA transfer portal. Four of those were JMU reserves. But the Dukes expect to return four starters off their CAA regular-season championship team and have been actively working the transfer portal.
“Every afternoon we watch like three hours of film of guys," in the transfer portal, Byington said. “We were in a meeting a few days ago and we walked out and there were about 60 new guys in the portal just while we were in there meeting.”
North Dakota’s Tyree Ihenacho, Missouri State’s Jared Ridder, McNeese State’s Carlos Rosario, Marshall’s Jannson Williams, East Tennessee’s Damari Monsanto and Chattanooga’s Trey Doomes are among mid-major standouts linked to JMU in the transfer portal.
Some high-major transfers may also be names to keep an eye on including Seton Hall guards Dimingus Stevens, Takal Molson and Shavar Reynolds and West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews.
But transfer madness may also open doors for mid-majors to land higher-rated high school prospects. JMU recently offered Oak Hill Academy senior Camryn Carter, a 6-foot-3 guard ranked among the top 150 high school recruits in the country.
“This will probably be the record of all records when it comes to the number of transfers,” Byington said. “But right now the high school guys are getting left out a lot because people are trying to fill immediate needs and not looking to the future as much. So sometimes when everybody else is zigging, you might want to zag.”
