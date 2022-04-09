James Madison put together its most dominant performance of the season on Saturday, crushing visiting Elon 18-2 at Sentara Park.
It marked the sixth consecutive victory for the Dukes (9-4, 3-0 CAA). Less than a month ago, the Dukes fell below .500 with a 12-5 loss at home to Rutgers. Since then JMU has been as hot as any team in the country, reeling off wins against ranked opponents and climbing to No. 11 in the national polls itself.
“We really pride in having every game circled on the calendar,” JMU redshirt junior attacker Kasey Knobloch said. “Not just the Marylands, not just the top dogs in the nation. Everyone is circled. So we are coming here to outplay everyone, no matter who you are.”
JMU didn’t overlook the Phoenix, their first opponent since late February ranked outside the top 40 in RPI.
The Dukes finished with seven multi-goal scorers, Isabella Peterson leading the way with four goals to give her 52 for the season. Knobloch finished with a team-high eight points while All-American goalie Molly Dougherty stopped six straight Elon shots to close out the opening half.
“There was a lot of space and as long as we have the width to create those passing lanes, this team really understands they have to not only move the ball, the more we change the point of attack we are going to find really easy looks,” JMU coach Shelley Klaes said. “It’s about not really caring who gets the credit, just waiting for something to open up.”
Elon, which beat JMU in the regular season a year ago, struck fast with Bridget Kelly putting the Phoenix (5-8, 1-2) on the scoreboard barely a minute and a half into the game.
But JMU barely flinched. Midway through the first period, the Dukes had responded with four straight goals, including two from Knobloch. Knobloch also had a pair of assists as JMU built a six-goal lead after 15 minutes.
Knobloch finished with five assists to go along with three goals while Rachel Matey won nine draw controls and defensive dynamo Mairead Durkin had three caused turnovers and scooped three ground balls.
After the solitary hiccup early, the Dukes were simply dominant the rest of the first half. JMU outshot the Phoenix 23-9 in the first half and won 11 of the first 12 draw controls on the way to a 13-1 halftime lead.
With the huge advantage, Klaes let Dougherty rest in the second half, but the Dukes defense continued to smother Elon, not allowing another goal until the closing minutes with several backups on the field.
“I think that everything we did today was pretty much on point,” Knobloch said. “Obviously there were some missed passes and dodged into defenders, but everything we did well, we did those things really well.”
