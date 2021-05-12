Dominant pitching and a breakthrough inning at the plate has been a recipe for success for James Madison all softball season, and it held up again Wednesday evening in the Dukes' CAA Tournament opener against Delaware.
Odicci Alexander struck out a tournament record 16 Blue Hens in a no-hitter and Kate Gordon belted a pair of home runs for the top-seeded Dukes, who cruised to a 5-0 victory. JMU advances to play Drexel in the winners’ bracket Thursday at 11 a.m.
“I had so many butterflies this morning and even right before the game,” Gordon, a fifth-year senior, said after the Dukes first postseason game since advancing to the 2019 NCAA Super Regional. “I was talking to underclassmen and people who haven’t been to the postseason yet about soaking in these moments. Everybody is playing like it’s their last game and this is my favorite part of the season.”
Wednesday’s contest left JMU still two wins away from a CAA title, but might have been just as big a championship game in the bigger picture for the Dukes. James Madison (32-1) entered the conference tournament with the nation’s best record and longest winning streak, now at 22 games.
But despite being ranked in each national poll chosen by voters, the Dukes entered the postseason with the 35th-best RPI after COVID-19 prevented them from playing their typical challenging non-conference slate.
The fourth-seeded Blue Hens entered the CAA tourney with the No. 27 RPI and represented an opportunity for a quality victory to boost the Dukes NCAA Tournament resume. JMU responded by dominating Delaware the way it had the rest of the CAA.
“I think it was very important for the committee to look at that because you just never know with the type of year it is,” JMU coach Loren LaPorte said. “Everybody has a different number of games and you don’t really know what they are doing as far as selecting. So I think it was huge for us to make a statement against a really good Delaware team.”
The Dukes All-Americans played the part in the first inning. Fresh off winning the CAA Pitcher of the Year award, Alexander struck out the side to bring up Gordon in the leadoff spot. The Page County product sent a home run over the right field wall, the 62nd of her career, extending her own CAA record.
Alexander remained dominant in the circle from there, extending her scoreless inning streak to 47, and JMU tacked on some insurance runs in a big fifth inning. Gordon once again led off the frame with a solo shot and Sara Jubas followed with a homer of her own as the Dukes put up four runs in the inning.
With Alexander pitching that was more than enough offense. Delaware went nearly three innings before even putting a ball in play against Alexander, who won the league’s Pitcher of the Year award this week after previously winning the CAA Player of the Year twice.
But for Alexander, even no-hitters are becoming routine.
“I just mixed up my pitches really well,” she said. “Nothing was spectacular today, but I’m figuring out what is working and making that work. They hadn’t seen me all year, so I guess it was tougher to catch on. But I really just mixed up my pitches well.”
In earlier games Wednesday, Emily Winburn threw a two-hit shutout as No. 4 seed Delaware beat Hofstra 1-0.
Elon was held to one hit in a 9-0 loss to Drexel. Hannah Walker had four RBI for Drexel while pinch-hitter Megan White had the only hit for Elon.
Ally Repko (Broadway) drew a walk and was 0-for-1 as the Elon DH while Carley Davis (Turner Ashby) was the catcher for the Phoenix and was 0-for-2 at the plate.
