James Madison’s defense shut down Hofstra over the course of a 14-7 victory during Friday night’s CAA semifinal contest at Sentara Park. Next the Dukes will return to their home field Sunday afternoon to go for a fourth straight conference championship.
Charlotte Haggerty led JMU with three goals and an assist while Kacey Knobloch and Isabella Peterson each added three goals for JMU. Katie Whelan had four goals for Hofstra while JMU goalie Molly Dougherty finished with 13 saves.
JMU will face top-seeded Drexel in the title game. The Dragons, winners of the CAA North Division, slipped past Towson in overtime Friday before the second-seeded Dukes handled the Pride in the nightcap.
Whelan got Hofstra on the board first, firing a free position attempt past Dougherty less than six minutes in. But the Dukes answered seconds later with Katie Checkosky working behind the cage to find Peterson for an open look.
Peterson scored again with 17:18 left in the first half to start a four-goal run for JMU as the Dukes built a 5-2 lead after 20 minutes. But Whelan almost single-handedly kept the Pride close. The senior attacker had notched a hat trick before halftime with her third goal cutting the JMU lead to 6-4 with three minutes to go in the opening period.
But Peterson was just as good for JMU, firing three first-half goals of her own, including one with a little more than a minute to go to give the Dukes a three-goal lead at the half.
James Madison never let the Pride get any closer, putting together three consecutive goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half to open it up. Hofstra took advantage of a couple of free position opportunities to cut into the JMU lead and make it 11-6 with 12:39 left. But the Dukes never really had to worry in the second half.
Alyssa Parrella had a game-high four assists to go with a goal for Hofstra. Mairead Durkin scooped four ground balls to lead JMU. Opening draw for Sunday’s CAA championship game is scheduled for noon.
