It took eight years to get any of the Virginia schools that left the Colonial Athletic Association, circa 2012-13, to agree to play James Madison in women’s basketball.
Considering the way the Dukes walloped George Mason, 89-70, Sunday afternoon at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg - not to mention the future outlook for JMU - the others might not line up to take on Sean O’Regan’s program anytime soon.
Freshman Peyton McDaniel finished with 30 points, six rebounds and two steals to lead the way for JMU (3-1), which also got 13 points and six rebounds from sophomore Kiki Jefferson. McDaniel, who nailed 6 of 9 3-point attempts, became the first JMU freshman to score 30 since Dawn Evans, the program’s all-time leading scorer, put up 38 in an overtime victory against Indiana in the 2008 WNIT.
“I think I’ve just had to stay confident in what I’m able to do and keep shooting,” McDaniel said. “We took a lot of pride on the defensive end and we know that when we get good stops it will lead to good shots on offense.”
The Patriots (2-2) left the CAA in 2013, following VCU to the Atlantic 10 after the Rams left the previous year. Old Dominion bolted for Conference USA in 2013 and none of the three had scheduled the Dukes since leaving the CAA. Throw in Richmond, which left the CAA in 2001 and hasn’t played JMU since 2015, and the old rivalries had gone by the wayside until George Mason agreed to visit JMU this season.
That hasn’t been from lack of trying by O’Regan, his staff and the JMU administration, who consistently reach out to in-state schools. But Sunday’s victory made it 19 in a row against the Patriots and 36 straight combined against the commonwealth’s former CAA programs.
“I think logically we should be playing them every year,” O’Regan said. “I think we should be playing VCU and ODU every year. It just makes sense. I’m glad (George Mason) is down here. I’m glad we played well, but I hope we didn’t hurt our chances of getting the others.”
Beating the Dukes doesn’t look like it will get any easier in the coming seasons. So far this season, JMU has gotten the majority of its production from freshmen and sophomores - and Sunday was no exception.
Freshman Jamia Hazell was in double figures for a fourth straight game, finishing with 13 points and five assists. Fellow first-years Steph Ouderkirk (Spotswood) and Anna Goodman along with sophomore Rayne Tucker each came up with big baskets at times and put up solid rebounding efforts.
McDaniel, who drew rave reviews from O’Regan in the preseason, opened her freshman year in a shooting slump, however.
She broke out in a big way against the Patriots.
The Birdsboro, Penn., product scored JMU’s first five points of the game and had 19 by halftime, all while spending a good chunk of the game assigned to guard Mason’s leading scorer, Daijah Jefferson. The Georgia Tech transfer finished with 10 points on 3-of-13 shooting.
“I think she does everything,” O’Regan said of McDaniel. “That’s what kept me true to continuing to start her and play her down the stretch of games, even when she was 1-for-21 from 3. It’s because she goes to the glass, gives really good defensive effort and has the talent to be good defensively as well. To me, she has everything.”
McDaniel’s explosion sparked the Dukes to a 26-point second-quarter lead. The Patriots chipped away just a bit to get within 16 in the second half, but from midway through the second quarter on, the outcome was never in doubt.
The Dukes are scheduled to return to the court at home Wednesday against George Washington. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. and will be broadcast regionally on NBC Sports Washington-plus.
“It’s a very good George Washington team, then we go to West Virginia,” O’Regan said “It’s not going to get any easier.”
GW lost 92-57 on Tuesday at Virginia Tech, coached by former JMU mentor Kenny Brooks. GW (2-1) was supposed to play Sunday at Virginia but that game was cancelled as the Cavaliers had just six healthy players.
The Colonials beat ODU 55-37 at home on Nov. 28. GW is coached by Jennifer Rizzotti, a Hall of Famer who played at UConn and led the Colonials to the Atlantic 10 conference tourney title in 2018 in Richmond.
