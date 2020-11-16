James Madison received its first positive COVID-19 test within its women’s basketball program, placing four players in isolation, but the Dukes will continue to practice ahead of the schedule Nov. 25 opener, according to a press release from the university.
“James Madison Athletics currently has one women's basketball student-athlete with a positive COVID test and three others out due to contact tracing,” the release read. “The team will continue practice with players who were not impacted. Any potential impact on competition will be determined in the near future.”
JMU is scheduled to begin the season at home against Mount St. Mary’s the day before Thanksgiving. The Dukes were also supposed to play Marquette at the Atlantic Union Bank Center the following Saturday, but that game was canceled late last week. Sources said that game was called off due to a COVID case within the Marquette program.
Monday’s announcement from JMU marked a change from last month when the Dukes men’s program had one player test positive. At that point, men’s basketball activities went on pause for two weeks.
The JMU men returned to practice in late October and are also scheduled to begin their season on Nov. 25, opening up the school’s brand new arena against Lancaster Bible College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.