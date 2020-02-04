James Madison once again looks like the team to beat in Colonial Athletic Association women’s lacrosse.
But even more than in recent championship seasons, the 2020 Dukes could be a squad that forms its identity on the defensive end of the field.
Ranked No. 17 in the preseason coaches’ poll, JMU is after its fourth consecutive CAA title. The Dukes start the season 1 p.m. Saturday at Sentara Park against second-ranked North Carolina, and most of the players who starred on JMU’s run to the NCAA title two years ago are gone.
“I think the excitement factor is the unknown right now,” JMU coach Shelley Klaes-Bawcombe said. “It’s a very new JMU squad. We had some dynamic personalities graduate on the offense and defensive end.”
One major exception is redshirt junior goaltender Molly Dougherty. Arguably the top returning goalie in the nation, Dougherty is 29-4 in two years as JMU’s starter with a saves percentage above 50 percent and a knack for making spectacular stops.
And it’s her presence in the cage that has prompted an aggressive attitude for a relatively young defensive group in front of her.
“I feel like defense has always been the heart and soul of our team and it will be today even with three new starting defenders,” senior Emma Johnson, a preseason All-CAA defender, said. “With our defensive unit and the way Molly can stop the ball, that’s what is going to make us win. Molly and I are very close and three new people learning Molly has their back too and starting to believe they can be aggressive as well (helps). The defense has to be tied to the goalie. She knows we’re going to force bad angle shots, but we can also play knowing she’s there.”
Offensively, the Dukes will need somebody to step up after the graduation of Hanna Haven. The last holdover from JMU’s legendary 2018 attack unit, Haven led the Dukes in both goals (43) and assists (38) last season.
Maddie McDaniel, who was second on the team with 41 goals last season, returns and is also an excellent draw control specialist for the Dukes - winning 127 times in the midfield circle last year. Another All-CAA performer, Logan Brennan, is back after recording 53 points a year ago.
But whereas Haven was the Dukes clear go-to player on the attack a year ago, Klaes-Bawcombe suggested this season will see a more balanced offensive unit. But that also means some inexperienced players will have to step up and make a name for themselves.
This is why the comfort of an equally inexperienced defense could be huge, especially as JMU faces three ranked opponents in four February games.
“My unit right now, we have a great attitude and we have sass,” Johnson said. “I think that’s why we’ve established our identity while the other side of the ball is still trying to figure it out.”
