Perhaps it’s not time to panic quite yet. But when James Madison coach Louis Rowe and junior guards Matt Lewis and Darius Banks answered questions following Thursday night’s loss to Delaware the mood was as grim as its been all season.
The Dukes are back at home 4 p.m. Saturday against Drexel when most of the attention of the JMU fanbase will still be on the football team’s attempt to win an FCS national championship in Frisco, Texas. But those basketball diehards who show up at the Convocation Center will be all too aware this game against the Dragons is as close to crucial as any January contest can be.
“We’ve got to stay together and stay level-headed,” Banks said. “Make sure our energy stays the same.”
JMU enters the game 8-8 overall and 1-4 in the Colonial Athletic Association. The Dukes have lost all three home conference games and failed to hold onto double-digit leads in two of them. A loss to Drexel on Saturday would put Rowe’s squad in a hole not easy to overcome.
And yet a year ago the Dukes started 0-3 in CAA play and a few weeks later were 2-8. That team somehow turned it around enough to enter the final week of the regular season with an outside shot at the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament.
Such is the crazy nature of the balanced, hyper-competitive CAA. One way to look at it might be that if JMU had just held on against Delaware and Hofstra, the Dukes would be 3-2 and in pretty good shape after opening the league schedule with most of the CAA’s top teams.
But, of course they didn’t, and more was expected of this JMU team after bringing back four starters from a season ago.
“You let your guard down against a good team and they are not going to quit, they are not going to stop fighting or go away,” Rowe said. “We’re a team and as you are trying to fight with those guys through those moments, it’s big. These guys were crushed, but I’ve got to make sure these guys are ready to go against Drexel.”
The Dragons (9-8, 2-2 CAA) come in off a 16-point loss at Towson, but had won four of five before that. The game should provide an interesting matchup of sophomore point guards with JMU’s Deshon Parker going up against Drexel’s Cam Wynter.
Wynter is averaging 14.6 points per game and leads the CAA at 5.3 assists per night. Parker has increased his scoring this year and is averaging nearly 13 points in conference play while leading the CAA in assist-to-turnover ratio, dishing out nearly two for every turnover.
“Cam’s engagement and communication has continued to be very good,” Drexel coach Zach Spiker said. “This is a great league and you get challenged every night getting to go up against pros. Cam is taking advantage of that opportunity. I don’t know as much about Deshon, but what I’ve seen on film is enough for me to be concerned with as an opposing coach. He’s a talented, talented player.”
And the Dukes will need to get the most out of their talent across the board if they are going to avoid falling further down the CAA standings.
