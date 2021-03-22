Getting ready for a softball season in the midst of a pandemic created numerous challenges for James Madison. So what about playing without a couple of All-Americans? Big deal.
The Dukes pounded East Carolina 7-1 on Sunday to sweep a weekend series against the Pirates and make it nine consecutive victories to open up the season. The most recent victory came with seniors Kate Gordon and Odicci Alexander relegated to the dugout with minor injuries.
Gordon is the CAA’s all-time home run leader with 54 while Alexander has two CAA Player of the Year awards to her name for her prowess at the plate and in the pitching circle. Yet in their absence the Dukes continued with their usual dominance.
“I think that’s the most exciting part we’re seeing right now as a coaching staff,” JMU coach Loren LaPorte said. “When somebody’s name is called they really step up in big-time situations. That’s what you want to see as a coach this time of year.”
The Dukes have been getting great production from seasoned veterans. Among them, junior outfielder Logan Newton is hitting .500 with six extra-base hits and 12 RBI in just nine games. Senior infielder Madison Naujokas is hitting .440 and is a perfect 3-for-3 stealing bases.
But less familiar names have also stepped up big as the Dukes have outscored their opponents 77-13 this season. Alissa Humphrey and Alexis Bermudez have handled the pitching duties in Alexander’s absence and have been outstanding. The freshman Humphrey is 5-0 in her starts with a 1.14 ERA.
Bermudez, who was the MEAC Pitcher of the Year at Bethune-Cookman before transferring to JMU, is 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA.
LaPorte said a huge focus in the offseason was developing depth in both the lineup and the pitching staff. The Dukes anticipated not just the injuries they’ve experienced so far, but also the possibility of players missing games for COVID-related reasons.
“If our players are battling stuff and they're not 100 percent, we want to make sure we give them the rest they need, especially at this time of year,” LaPorte said. “Hopefully they are not out for a long time, but we want to make sure we’re doing the right thing. The nice thing about our team is with COVID we’ve prepared for that. Any day anybody could go down when it comes to COVID. You just never know who we are going to have.”
Now the Dukes hope they are prepared for the start of CAA play, which begins Saturday with a three-game series at Elon - coached by Turner Ashby graduate Kathy Bocock.
JMU hasn’t played its typical non-conference schedule loaded with Power 5 opponents, but the Dukes did open the season with a 5-1 victory at Virginia.
“We haven’t played as many games or quite the schedule we are used to,” LaPorte said. “But this team has been there. They have been locked in the past five or six days whenever we are practicing. They are taking practice so serious, and that is important when we haven’t played the games we usually do.”
