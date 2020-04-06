Hours after losing senior big man Dwight Wilson to transfer, James Madison also saw a class of 2020 post recruit de-commit from the Dukes.
Wilson, who averaged more than nine points and nine rebounds the past season, announced Sunday afternoon he had committed to Ohio University. That evening, Alex Nwagha, an athletic 6-8 power forward from Orangeville Prep in Canada, announced he was reopening his recruitment after committing to the Dukes shortly after visiting JMU in the fall.
“Yes, I am opening up my recruitment and it is because I felt I needed to go somewhere where I felt wanted, especially with the new coaching change,” Nwagha told the Daily News-Record.
JMU hired Georgia Southern coach Mark Byington on March 20 to replace Louis Rowe, who originally recruited both Wilson and Nwagha for the Dukes.
“I had a couple of phone calls with (Byington),” Nwagha said. “We agreed mutually to both explore our options.”
JMU now has at least three scholarships available for the 2020 recruiting class with a national signing period set to begin on April 15. More spots could open up with guards Deshon Parker and Darius Banks also in the NCAA transfer portal.
Byington, who told the Daily News-Record he was actively recruiting more than 100 players from international, high school, junior college and Division I transfer pools, has extended scholarship offers to a handful of high school and junior college guards.
PHOENIX RISING
JMU’s Colonial Athletic Association rival Elon scored one of the conference’s biggest recruiting victories in recent memory on Wednesday when guard JaDun Michael committed to the Phoenix.
Michael is a local product from neighboring Burlington, N.C., but his choice of the Phoenix is still an impressive feat for Elon’s second-year head coach Mike Schrage. Michael, rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports, originally committed to Wichita State, but reopened his recruitment last week citing the COVID-19 pandemic and a desire to stay closer to home.
Michael had scholarship offers from North Carolina State, Louisville, Cincinnati, Pitt, Penn State, and many others, but chose the local CAA school where he’ll join plenty of other young talent on the Phoenix roster.
After surging down the stretch in 2020 and advancing to the CAA Tournament semifinals, Elon is set to bring back seven of its eight leading scorers, including CAA Rookie of the Year Hunter McIntosh. The Phoenix will also add transfers Jerald Gillens-Butler, who played at Butler, and Ikenna Ndugba from Bryant, who could each make an immediate impact.
DUKES IN HARVEY’S TOP FOUR
Michael might not be the only highly regarded prospect out of North Carolina to wind up in the CAA with 2020 shooting guard Jamahri Harvey cutting his list down to four schools on Monday, including JMU and two Colonial rivals.
Harvey, who hails from Fayetteville, N.C, received scholarship offers from Nebraska and Wichita State as well as reported interest from Ole Miss and Wake Forest, but announced on Twitter he had narrowed his choices to the Dukes, Hofstra, UNC Wilmington, and Southern Mississippi.
Harvey played the past season at the powerhouse Moravian Prep near Hickory, N.C. He was also a part of the Team Loaded AAU program, which is based out of Richmond but has a branch of teams in North Carolina.
Jamahri Harvey is no relation to JMU guard Jayvis Harvey, a rising sophomore from Durham, N.C., though the two are friends and Jayvis has talked to Jamahri about the possibility of joining him at JMU.
STILL BUILDING
While recruiting remains a huge part of Byington’s day-to-day life as he makes the transition to JMU, some other aspects of putting the program together have been on his plate, including finalizing a coaching staff and a schedule.
Byington had hoped his top assistant, Andrew Wilson, might get the head coach job at Georgia Southern. But the Eagles chose Texas Tech assistant Brian Burg. Wilson was joined on the Georgia Southern staff under Byington by Ben Betts and Jon Cremins, but Byington said he’s received extensive interest from coaches across the nation.
“We’re getting closer,” Byington said. “The amount of people who want to come work here is everything from guys leaving high-major programs to former head coaches in different parts of the country. It’s been a tremendous inquiry from all the people trying to come here and work.”
Byington is also putting the finishing touches on a game schedule for 2020-21 when the Dukes move into the new Atlantic Union Bank Center.
“We’ve got some more games to schedule, but those will be fine,” Byington said. “I’ve noticed that a lot of people want to play us, maybe they anticipate us not being very good, but a lot of teams want to play us this year. So we’ll be able to fill it out. We’ve got a lot of good games. A lot of games fans will be excited about.”
The Dukes are expected to play host to in-state foes Virginia, Old Dominion, and George Mason this season as part of two-for-one deals with each school.
With restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic in place, some things such as moving his family from Georgia to Harrisonburg is on hold. But Byington said he’s happy with the progress he’s made in a short time on the job.
“I can say this, it’s been two weeks on the job and I feel like everyday things are getting better and better,” Byington said. “With the stability we have and the relationships we have we want to keep that momentum going and make every day better than the last until we play a game in November.”
