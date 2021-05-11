If you think James Madison enters the Colonial Athletic Association softball tournament without much to play for, think again.
The Dukes (31-1, 17-1 CAA), are owners of a 21-game winning streak and the nation’s best winning percentage.
JMU hosts the conference tournament, which begins Wednesday at Veteran’s Memorial Park, looking like a lock to make the NCAA Tournament. But continuing to dominate conference opponents might be key for seeding after COVID-19 left JMU without its usual challenging non-conference schedule.
“I know we didn’t have the best schedule, but these girls that we do have have been up against the best in previous seasons,” said Odicci Alexander, the two-time CAA Player of the Year who stars both as a pitcher and hitter for the Dukes. “We’ve succeeded. We’ve always been overlooked nationally, but we’ve proven our point a lot of those times.”
JMU is ranked in the Top 25 of every major poll decided by voters, but enter the CAA tournament with the nation’s 35th-best RPI, behind conference rival Delaware, which rates No. 27 with a 22-7 record.
Depending on how the NCAA selection committee decides to look at resumes, it’s not difficult to imagine the Dukes heading to the regionals as anything from a No. 1 seed in Blacksburg to once again being forced to head out of state as a No. 2 seed.
But the return of standouts Alexander, Kate Gordon and Madison Naujokas - who all took advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted after the early cancelation of the 2020 season - and the emergence of pitcher Alissa Humphrey, JMU coach Loren LaPorte thinks this Dukes squad is among her best.
That includes the 2019 team that advanced to the NCAA Super Regional.
“I think when we play really well, this is a team that is pretty scary,” LaPorte said. “When we are playing at our best, we are one of the best teams to ever come through here. If you think about who is on the field, almost every single kid has been in the postseason three years in a row.”
The CAA tournament opens Wednesday at 11 a.m. with fourth-seeded Delaware taking on No. 5 Hofstra. Top-seeded JMU is scheduled to face the winner of that one at 5 p.m. Attendance in the stadium is limited to guests of the participating teams. A live stream of the entire tournament is available with a subscription to FloSports. Here’s a look at the field:
No. 1 JAMES MADISON (31-1, 17-1)
COACH: Loren LaPorte
OVERVIEW: In the circle, Alexander and Humphrey have combined to throw three no-hitters without a loss between them while Alexis Bermudez gives the Dukes a third pitcher who might be as good as anyone else in the CAA. Gordon is the CAA’s all-time home run queen, with 11 of her 61 bombs coming this season, while Sarah Jubas ranks fifth in the league with a .410 average.
No. 2 DREXEL (28-10, 13-5)
COACH: Carl Taylor
OVERVIEW: Brooklyn Daly’s 2.52 ERA is the best in the CAA behind JMU’s trio of aces and the Dragons boast a potent offense led by the league’s top hitters in Linda Rush and Kristi DiMeo. The pair not only have the best batting averages in the CAA, they’ve combined for 25 homers. Drexel enters fresh off a three-game sweep of Towson.
No. 3 ELON (17-19, 10-8)
COACH: Kathy Bocock
OVERVIEW: The Phoenix own the only victory against JMU this season and it always seems to be something of a homecoming for Elon when it visits Harrisonburg. In addition to Turner Ashby graduate Bocock, Elon infielders/catchers Carly Davis (TA) and Ally Repko (Broadway) are also Rockingham County products. "She loves to play and she definitely loves to hit," Bocock said last month of Repko. Repko ranks among the CAA leaders in both home runs (9) and RBI (29). "It is definitely exciting any time I get to come home," Repko told the Daily News-Record in April.
No. 4 DELAWARE (22-7, 9-5)
COACH: Jen Steele
OVERVIEW: Playing in the CAA’s Northern Division with a series victory against Drexel helped boost the Blue Hen’s RPI and could make them a dark horse NCAA regional candidate. Hanna Garber, batting .442, has been excellent at the plate and has a league-leading five triples. Emily Winburn and Delani Sheehan give Delaware a pair of pitchers that could serve it well in tournament play. Steele is a former assistant at Longwood and George Mason.
No. 5 HOFSTRA (16-14, 6-8)
COACH: Jay Miller
OVERVIEW: Madison Burns 3.47 ERA doesn’t necessarily stand out among the CAA’s top pitchers, her 101 innings is easily tops in the conference and provides the Pride with the kind of workhorse that can prove valuable in a three-day event. Kristin Halam brings one of the CAA’s most reliable bats to the last program other than JMU to win the conference tournament, taking the crown in 2018.
