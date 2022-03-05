A couple of weeks ago, in the midst of an inconsistent season that repeatedly saw James Madison follow up a couple encouraging performances with a poor effort, JMU coach Sean O’Regan said he hoped his team could simply figure it out before the season ended.
At that point reasonable hopes for a regular season CAA title or any kind of a postseason appearance were vanishing, but with a handful of games left O’Regan wanted to see his injury-depleted team play to its capabilities.
It took until the last possible opportunity, but the Dukes (14-15, 10-8 CAA) finally looked like the program that had been the standard bearer in the CAA for nearly two decades, controlling Delaware (21-7, 15-3) nearly from start to finish on the way to a 78-62 victory Saturday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
“I thought that was the most together we played all year,” O’Regan said. “I thought we had different people step up throughout the game. I just thought everybody was really, really focused on doing the best they could in every aspect.”
The season finale didn’t suddenly erase what goes down as JMU’s first losing season in 18 years, but it certainly ended a challenging year on a positive note. The Dukes played under a cloud all season after the CAA announced in November all of JMU’s teams were banned from conference tournaments ahead of the school’s move to the Sun Belt Conference.
It only got worse as all-conference candidates Peyton McDaniel and Claire Neff were lost for the season with injuries and a tough non-conference build with a deep roster in mind turned out to be too much for O’Regan’s squad.
But Saturday, anyone unaware of where each team stood coming into the game might have assumed the Dukes were the team with an NCAA Tournament berth on their mind and the Blue Hens the bunch with nothing tangible left to play for.
“Today we were hitting shots,” Carodine said. “Our energy was there. Our effort on defense. Everything all together was there and we did what it takes to pull out the win.”
Kiki Jefferson finished with 20 points to lead the Dukes, who had six players score at least seven points. Jamia Hazell added 15 off the bench and Jaylin Carodine finished with eight points and 17 rebounds.
Jasmine Dickey had 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead Delaware, but JMU held her to 9-for-30 shooting and the Blue Hens had trouble finding consistent offense anywhere else.
Brianna Tinsley, who finished with 14 points and three assists, started hot for JMU, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers early in the first quarter as JMU grabbed a 10-6 lead, prompting Delaware coach Nathasa Adair to call a timeout less than five minutes into the game.
After a rough shooting day for JMU last time out, Tinsley wasn’t the only Duke feeling it early. Steph Ouderkirk came off the bench and scored five quick points on a pair of long jumpers as James Madison closed the first quarter on a 10-0 run to go up 20-12.
Dickey made plays to keep the Blue Hens in it, but a breakaway layup followed by a stepback jumper from Jefferson gave the Dukes a double-digit lead, 31-20, with less than four minutes to go in the first half.
By halftime, Jefferson was leading JMU with 11 points, but it was a balanced effort for the Dukes who owned a 36-27 lead at the break. On the other side, Delaware was surviving almost exclusively on the play of Dickey. The CAA Player of the Year front runner didn’t leave the court in the first 20 minutes despite picking up her second foul midway through the second quarter.
Dickey, the leading candidate for CAA Player of the Year, finished the opening half with 14 points on 7-for-20 shooting with her presence keeping JMU from blowing the game open.
“That’s what she does,” O’Regan said. “Every one of those shots I was scared to death. It was a conscious effort at the half to go give more help and make her make those plays. I thought we shut everybody else down pretty much.”
As the second half began, JMU continued to get everyone involved as the Dukes extended the lead in the first five minutes of the third quarter when Hazell hit a turnaround jumper in the lane to give JMU a 14-point advantage.
The Dukes stretched the lead to 48-29 late in the third before Dickey finally got her first bucket of the second half. But Hazell was taking over for JMU, answering Dickey’s and-1 play with one of her own. A couple minutes later Jefferson was able to track down a long rebound from a Tinsley miss then beat the buzzer from 3-point range to make it a 58-36 JMU lead heading to the fourth quarter.
Delaware was able to trim what was a 26-point JMU lead to 13 in the fourth thanks to some late 3-pointers by Jewell Smalls, but the Dukes never had to worry down the stretch.
