It’s a cardinal sin in the James Madison women’s basketball program to look past the current opponent. But Tuesday night against Virginia the Dukes held a 21-point lead at the start of the fourth only to see the Cavaliers threaten to get within single digits a few minutes later.
Even head coach Sean O’Regan couldn’t help but think of the team JMU has coming to town Sunday.
“It danced around my head,” he said with a laugh after his Dukes settled down and finished off the Cavs for a rather comfortable 16-point victory. “It wasn’t going our way and I had Maryland dancing around in my head a little bit.”
O’Regan was referring to two seasons ago, the last time a Top-10 Maryland team visited Harrisonburg. JMU led the Terrapins by 20 early in the fourth quarter only to see Maryland rally and win by a bucket.
Some of those same Terps players will be on the court this weekend at the Atlantic Union Bank Center when No. 4 Maryland returns to town. Preseason All-Big Ten picks Ashley Owusu and Diamond Miller both played in the previous game, with the then-freshman Owusu pouring in 14 points with three assists.
JMU junior Kiki Jefferson was also a freshman that night, and led JMU with 16 points and seven rebounds. She’ll enter Sunday’s rematch coming off back-to-back 31-point, 11-rebound performances dating back to last season.
After taking it to an ACC foe earlier in the week, she and the rest of the Dukes are eager for another high-profile opportunity and shot at redemption against the Terps.
“I think it puts a bigger chip on our shoulder,” Jefferson said. “It’s a big chip, but any day, any time. They lace up their shoes just like us. We just have to be prepared and come out and play.”
Maryland, which opened its season with a 30-point victory against Longwood, could likely be the toughest game of the season for JMU. But a victory would immediately vault the Dukes into the conversation among the nation’s best teams, an important factor considering JMU won’t be eligible for the CAA’s automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.
While O’Regan had brief flashbacks to the previous Maryland game on Tuesday, he was also relieved by the way his current squad responded to Virginia’s mini-run with Jefferson in particular taking control.
“Kiki was one that really stayed composed and was like we got this, settle down,” O’Regan said. “I can only do so much from the sideline with a timeout here or there. I thought our poise and leadership was great.”
