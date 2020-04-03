As the offseason progresses in an unusual fashion, James Madison’s women’s basketball program is heading toward the 2020-21 season expecting an interesting mix of recognizable and new faces around the team whenever the Dukes can return to campus.
JMU saw the playing careers of five seniors cut short as the speedy outbreak of the COVID-19 virus brought a premature end to the season just before the Dukes were to open the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament in North Carolina.
“It’s certainly a crazy time we all adjust to the best we can. It’s not what we are used to at this time of year that’s for sure,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said over the phone Friday.
But while CAA Player of the Year Kamiah Smalls is off to pursue a professional career, some of her fellow seniors may be back with the Dukes next season. Kayla Cooper-Williams, the two-time CAA Defensive Player of the Year, will finish her graduate degree next year and work with the team as a grad assistant coach.
Another former Dukes player, Lexie Barrier, is in the running for another position on the JMU staff.
At this point, O’Regan is also expecting to have each underclassmen player who finished the season back on the squad.
O’Regan, who is preparing for his fifth season as the Dukes head coach, said he’d talked with each player on the team at least three times since they left the CAA Tournament site at Elon and none had indicated any intention to transfer. But he did say official end-of-season meetings via video chat were yet to come.
Even among players that didn’t get to play a lot with five seniors dominating the lineup, O’Regan senses optimism from them coming back with an opportunity to earn time on the court next season.
“I think everybody coming back has a pretty substantial amount of hope,” O’Regan said. “Eleanore (Marciszewski) has been playing behind Kamiah Smalls and Lexie Barrier and Jackie Benitez for two years, but she has hope things are going to be different. Every single player on our roster is hopeful they are going to take a good portion of those minutes.”
Still, there will be plenty of turnover next season. JMU has an opening for a full-time assistant coach after Ashley Perez left the program last fall. Mike Karon, who previously served as a video coordinator for the Dukes, was an interim assistant during the season, but the job has been posted for about a week and O’Regan said he’d received nearly 150 applications.
With coaches unable to be on the road recruiting nor able to work with players until coronavirus-related restrictions are lifted, O’Regan said he’s in no hurry to fill the spot but has permission to do so via remote interviews.
“That’s another thing that is on my list,” O’Regan said. “I have well over 100 resumes in hand and it’s only been open seven days. It’s posted until April 27, so there could be a lot to get through. Obviously, no one can come to campus, but the message I got was that if I am comfortable hiring through a virtual medium you can. But I’m not desperate to hire someone today.”
In addition to a new assistant coach, by the time JMU returns to the court the Dukes could have as many as seven new players.
The Dukes signed five high school seniors in the fall: local star Stephanie Ouderkirk, Peyton McDaniels, Jamiah Hazell, Bailey Williams and Anna Goodman. Ouderkirk, who led Spotswood to a shared state title last month, along with Williams and Goodman are among the top in-state prospects. McDaniels is a sharp-shooting small forward out of Pennsylvania and point guard Hazell is one of ESPN’s Top-100 seniors and is from Raleigh, N.C.
And while JMU doesn't expect to lose any players to the transfer portal, the Dukes could add one or two grad transfers in the coming weeks to provide depth. JMU was 25-4 this past season and is an annual contender in the CAA.
