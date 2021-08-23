James Madison came painfully close to ending its long NCAA tournament drought in the spring, a fact that has the Dukes all the more excited to get back to competing this fall.
JMU, which won a national championship in 1994, hasn’t been to the NCAA playoffs since 2008. The 2020-21 spring season, delayed and shortened by COVID-19, looked like it could mark a triumphant return for the Dukes. JMU moved through the regular season 5-1, the only loss at nationally-ranked Virginia.
But an overtime loss to Delaware in the Colonial Athletic Association championship left JMU on the outside once again. The Dukes begin the 2021 fall season, in which they are the favorites to win the CAA, Friday at Bucknell.
“We’ve been looking forward to this moment for a really long time,” JMU junior forward Eveline Zwager and reigning CAA Player of the Year said. “We worked our butts off in the summer to get back here. Rankings can be great and give us confidence, but we have to stay within ourselves and trust ourselves because we’ve done the work. And we know we’ve done the work.”
The confidence comes from looking at the roster. Zwager and junior midfielder Caroline Cahill are back after collecting honors for their performances in the spring. The Dukes also return preseason All-CAA midfielders Kara McClure and Rachel Yeager.
“The best thing about this team is the culture,” JMU coach Christy Morgan said. “They are super connected and work for each other. You can see the connections on the field, but that’s not by accident. They are connected off the field first.”
The Dukes return their top five point producers from last season after ranking 10th in scoring nationally.
JMU also made a big addition in goalkeeper Florien Marcussen. Marcussen, who like Zwager is from The Netherlands, played for seasons at Northwestern and came to James Madison as a graduate student.
Marcussen had her best season with the Wildcats in 2019, starting every contest with a 14-8 record. That year she also compiled a remarkable .727 save percentage and led the Big Ten with five shutouts.
She joins Brandelynn Heinbaugh, who started all eight games for the Dukes last season, on the goalkeeping staff along with freshman Katie Fricke.
“The neat thing about our program right now is we have depth at the goalkeeping position,” Morgan said. “We haven’t had that, because of injuries, in a really long time. Bringing a transfer graduate student in, she’s got so much experience. And she’s pushed Brandelynn’s level, her level is elevated. Competition breeds growth and we are super excited about that position and we have lots of options.”
After three NCAA tournament appearances in four years at Northwestern, Marcussen brings a ton of outside perspective to the program. But so far the Dukes’ approach has impressed her.
“I don’t know any other team that puts so much work into what they are doing at that moment,” Marcussen said. “Don’t look behind and don’t look ahead. Let’s say we practice defensive principles, there is so much focus on defensive principles. The next day we don’t have to go back to that. We know it. We do it. We’ve made such big steps in only two weeks of preseason.”
