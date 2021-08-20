Paul Zazenski hasn’t coached a season at James Madison without winning the CAA championship and taking the Dukes to the NCAA tournament. Entering his fourth season as JMU’s head coach the expectations are the same.
The Dukes were once again picked first in the CAA’s preseason poll, getting seven of nine first-place votes among the league’s coaches. Axel Ahlander was tabbed the CAA Preseason Midfielder of the Year and Melker Anshelm was the choice for Defensive Player of the Year. They were just two of five JMU players named to the preseason all-conference team.
But Zazenski said as the season begins his focus isn't necessarily on winning a fourth-consecutive CAA title for the first time in program history.
"I don't think too much of it," Zazenski said. "Every new season presents its own set of challenges. We just stay motivated for the season that is in front of us. The accolades and the past is certainly nice to raise some trophies, but really everybody starts fresh and we are ready to attack this season like we haven't won a championship before."
The Dukes went 5-1-3 last spring, winning all four CAA matches. Now back in a normal fall schedule, they want to replicate the success they’ve had in previous fall seasons. That includes hosting a challenging non-conference slate at Sentara Park.
JMU will take on defending NCAA champion Marshall as well as George Mason and Virginia in Harrisonburg. The Dukes also have a trip to North Carolina State in hopes of preparing for another run through the CAA.
"We do know that each opponent early on is going to present a unique set of challenges," Zazenski said. "We want to be challenged out of the gate and we want to see how guys are going to respond."
But James Madison is also hoping to get back to the NCAA playoff success it enjoyed during a run to the quarterfinals during Zazenski’s first season. After first round exits the past two seasons, the Dukes, ranked No. 21 nationally to start the season, want to prove they are one of the best programs not just in the CAA, but also the country.
“We know for sure a lot of teams are circling our game on the calendar,” Anshelm said. “We know we need to be locked into absolutely every single game. Our out of conference schedule is really good and a lot of games that will get us ready for CAA play. But I think we are very good at handling the pressure and I think we’ve proved that for three years.”
JMU opens the season at home 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Marshall.
The JMU women, after a 1-0 loss at VCU on Thursday to begin the season, host American on Sunday at 1 p.m. The teams have not met since 2007 and the Dukes hold a lead of 8-3-1 in the all-time series.
American is a former member of the CAA and is now in the Patriot League.
JMU is 6-0-1 at home against the Eagles.
