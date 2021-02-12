As James Madison finds itself among the Colonial Athletic Association teams in hot pursuit of first-place Northeastern, the Dukes enter this weekend with an opportunity to leave preseason favorite Hofstra in the rear-view mirror.
JMU (11-5, 6-1 CAA) and Hofstra (12-7, 8-4) are scheduled to play a pair of games Saturday and Sunday in Harrisonburg. After games postponed, canceled or rescheduled on a near weekly basis, the Dukes hit mid-February in second place in the league standings, just a half game behind Northeastern.
JMU simply hopes to keep its recent hot streak alive. The Dukes’ 6-1 start is their best in Colonial play since 1993-94. That season JMU won both the regular season and CAA Tournament titles. Entering a series such as this with a target on their backs is a new experience for most the Dukes, who finished last in the CAA a season ago.
“We’re just trying to build something,” first-year JMU coach Mark Byington said. “Sometimes it’s not always obvious what we are trying to do and guys haven’t been there in these situations. So they are going through some things for the first time. Each time they overcome something they develop some confidence. The challenges just keep coming. I think Hofstra has the most talented roster in the league and they are playing good basketball.”
The Pride are in third place, but would face a stiff challenge in catching either JMU or Northeastern if the Dukes can pull off a pair of victories this weekend. But a couple of victories could put Hofstra in position to earn one of the top two seeds in next month’s CAA Tournament.
Hofstra is coming off a two-game split with Drexel last weekend and Pride interim head coach Mike Farrelly didn’t think his team came to play in the opener. He hopes that proves to be a wakeup call, and reminded his team that it faced a similar situation last season and used a victory against James Madison to spark a run to the CAA Tournament title.
“Last year, we got a reminder the second-to-last game of the season,” Farrelly said. “We responded by beating JMU and then kind of got on a run to the tournament. You hope to get that reality check and still win, but unfortunately we didn’t. So let’s let that be the reminder and let’s have no more regrets.”
When Hofstra is clicking, it is certainly a tough team to beat. Hampton native Jalen Ray leads the Pride at 17.9 points per game, second in the CAA in scoring behind only JMU’s Matt Lewis (20.6 ppg).
Meanwhile big man Isaac Kante is averaging 13.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per contest, meaning JMU will likely need quality minutes from freshman Justin Amadi and senior Zach Jacobs in the paint.
Both games at the Atlantic Union Bank Center are scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m. and will stream live on FloSports. Saturday’s game will also be televised regionally on NBC Sports Washington and Sunday’s broadcast in the Shenandoah Valley on WHSV’s MyValley channel.
