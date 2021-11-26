James Madison’s start to the 2021-22 season has been far from perfect. The Dukes (3-2) suffered back-to-back losses to then No. 4 Maryland and at Liberty, but followed it up with blowout victories against Hampton and North Carolina Central.
Yet even in those games, second-half lulls kept JMU from gaining as much momentum as it might have hoped heading into Saturday’s contest at Buffalo (2-2).
“We’re learning, we’re learning,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “We’re getting there.”
It’s just taking a bit longer than originally anticipated after an encouraging offseason and a convincing pounding of Virginia to open the season. JMU has yet to play a game with Peyton McDaniel, who was the Dukes’ second-leading scorer last season at 12 points per game.
They’ve also seen a slow start offensively from Clemson transfer Claire Neff, whom O’Regan anticipated could be one of JMU’s top scorers, but is shooting 23.5 percent from the field through five games.
There’s no official timeline on McDaniel’s return from a sore knee, but there’s hope that soon one or both of her and Neff could give the Dukes an extra offensive spark.
“My hope is that we’re building a very unselfish culture of offense,” O’Regan said. “We can hit you over here, we can hit you over there. I’m amazed at (Neff’s) actual percentage. Even with Peyton the first part of last year, I knew she could shoot better and I know Claire can too. The good thing about a 40-percent 3-point shooter is if you go 1-for-8 you are due for a 6-for-8 right around the corner.”
The Dukes have been mostly solid on defense, and will need a great effort on that end against a Buffalo squad that has losses to Oklahoma and South Carolina, but is coming off a nine-point victory against Syracuse.
Buffalo boasts a tremendous one-two punch between guard Dyaisha Fair and forward Summer Hemphill. Fair comes in averaging 19.3 points and 3.8 assists while Hemphill is putting up 17.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.
JMU counters with Kiki Jefferson, who is averaging 20.8 points and 6.4 rebounds, both team highs, while sophomore guard Jamia Hazell has been on fire the past two games for the Dukes and is averaging 13.6 points.
Fair scored 29 points when the Bulls won at JMU last season and is coming off a career-high 34 against Syracuse. One key for the Dukes to slow down fair and Buffalo is limiting second chance opportunities.
While rebounding is generally a hallmark of the program, the Dukes have barely out-rebounded opponents this season, 201-199. But it has also been an area of improvement in recent games.
“I’m going to go out there with the same mentality,” JMU senior forward Jaylin Carodine said after finishing with eight points and 15 rebounds against NC Central. “Focusing on rebounds, attacking the basket when I can, sharing the ball, defense. Also just making sure I’m boxing out, using my quickness.”
The Dukes and Bulls tip off the first of three consecutive road games for JMU at 2 p.m. The game will stream live on ESPN3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.