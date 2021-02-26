If a loss and the end of a seven-game winning streak could ever be considered secondary, it was certainly the case for James Madison when Drexel visited the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg and left with an 84-78 victory.
JMU (13-6, 8-2 CAA) entered Friday’s game with the No. 1 seed in the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament already locked up. The question at game time was if the Dukes would still look like a contender to win the conference tournament without one of the greatest players in program history. The results might be considered inconclusive.
Vado Morse scored a game-high 25 for JMU and Jalen Hodge came off the bench to add 16, promising showings in the backcourt, but the Dukes suffered defensively without Matt Lewis, who was ruled out for the season with left knee injury suffered on Feb. 14.
With the CAA’s leading scorer likely having played his last game for the Dukes, Morse assumed the role of go-to guy for JMU, scoring 10 points in the game’s first 10 minutes. But with starting forward Julien Wooden appearing to injure his knee on the first play of the game, it was a back-and-forth contest for the short-handed Dukes even with Morse’s hot hand.
“I don’t want to take bad shots,” Morse said. “I don’t want to rush things. I always try to let the game come to me. I’m coming with the same mindset as other games. It was a great experience. This is the same team we are going to have next year without Matt, and I talked to the guys to play for him.”
Much like the first meeting between the teams, JMU freshman guard Terell Strickland did a solid job guarding the Dragons’ leading scorer Camren Wynter. Wynter finished with 18 points, but had to work extremely hard just to get his 11 shot attempts.
But unlike the previous game when Lewis would switch onto whatever member of Drexel’s supporting cast got the hot hand and shut them down, the Dukes suffered as sophomores TJ Bickerstaff (16 points) and Mate Okros (15) had big games.
“The shame of it was our defense has been good all year, but it wasn’t where we wanted it today,” first-year JMU coach Mark Byington said. “We don’t need to replace Matt’s points, but we need to replace everything else Matt does.”
Drexel (9-7, 4-5) created some separation late in the half and had a double-digit lead at halftime after a long inbounds pass with three seconds left was first tipped by the JMU defense into the hands of Wynter. The Dukes thought they had a clean steal out of Wynter’s hands to end the half, but he was instead awarded three free throws, infuriating the JMU bench.
Wynter swished all three to give him 13 points and the Dragons a 43-33 lead at the break.
JMU had plenty of opportunities to get back into it early in the second half, and got within one score on multiple occasions. But unlike the first half when the lead changed hands six times, the Dukes couldn’t ever get over the top.
A 3-pointer by Hodge made it a two-point game with a minute to go and Hodge had a look at a go-ahead 3 with less than 30 seconds remaining, but it was tipped by Okros and the Dragons hit free throws to close out the victory.
JMU sent out a press release roughly an hour before tip declaring Lewis out for the remainder of the season. Lewis’ recovery is expected to take eight weeks, which should allow him to work out for professional scouts leading up to the NBA Draft.
Lewis was on crutches with his knee in a brace when he took the floor along with Zach Jacobs for a pregame senior day ceremony. Lewis and Jacobs have each played four seasons for the Dukes and were part of the first full recruiting class under former coach Louis Rowe.
A product of Woodbridge, Lewis entered his name in the NBA Draft last summer, but opted to return for another season at JMU. He was on pace to become the program’s all-time leading scorer before the COVID-19 shortened season and the injury left him in third-place with 1,928 points back of Steve Stielper and Sherman Dillard.
Lewis will likely be named the CAA Player of the Year in the coming days, but it’s a bittersweet consolation prize for a player who suffered through more CAA losses than any player over the previous three seasons. He returned for a shot at the NCAA Tournament under the new coaching staff.
“Less than a minute down one possession, I felt like the guys were looking for Matt,” Byington said. “Unfortunately he was on the sideline. We’ve missed him in a lot of areas and we feel bad for him. I hate that his career at James Madison ended this way, because he was having a special year and I wanted him to get to the finish line and see what else would come out of it.”
