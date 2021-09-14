RALEIGH, N.C. - North Carolina State got two goals from senior defender Jamie Smith and held off a second-half comeback attempt from James Madison to win 2-1.
The Dukes (4-2) scored on a goal from Chay Strine, assisted by Axel Ahnslander, in the 89th minute. JMU outshot the Wolfpack (4-2) 14-9 and had two more shots on goal, but N.C. State was efficient and got a solid performance from keeper Leon Krapf, who made four saves in 90 minutes.
Alex Desatnick recorded one save for JMU, which returns to CAA action Saturday at Delaware. In other local college sports action:
Men’s Soccer
In Bridgewater, David Franco notched a hat trick to lead Bridgewater College to a 7-0 victory against visiting Southern Virginia on Tuesday.
Bridgewater goalkeeper Charles Schweinefuss stopped the only shot on goal he faced as the Eagles improved to 1-3. Bridgewater returns to action Saturday at home against York.
Field Hockey
In Baltimore, Emily Tyler scored a pair of goals and Claire Ashley added another for Bridgewater as the Eagles took down Goucher College 3-0. Brooke Hamm recorded a shutout, playing all 60 minutes in goal and stopping five shots.
Women’s Soccer
In Staunton, Eastern Mennonite and Mary Baldwin traded goals in the opening minute of Tuesday’s match before the Royals got a game winner from Lyndsay Harris late in the first half to escape with a 2-1 victory.
Ashley Iscoa scored for EMU (3-2) just 37 seconds into the game and Shea Rider had the lone goal for Mary Baldwin (3-3). Anyka Wilkin had seven saves for Eastern Mennonite.
