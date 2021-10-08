TOWSON, Md. – Junior Diede Remijnse scored twice and James Madison field hockey notched a 4-1 win over Towson in Colonial Athletic Association action on Friday in Maryland.
The victory was the Dukes’ (7-4, 3-0 CAA) fourth in a row while the Tigers (2-10, 0-3 CAA) lost their third straight.
JMU also got goals from junior Caroline Cahill, who opened the scoring, and freshman Samantha Grimes, who gave her team the score it would win by.
Remijnse’s first goal broke a 1-1 tie in the third period before the Dukes separated in the fourth.
In other local sports on Friday:
Field Hockey
Lynchburg 4, Eastern Mennonite 0: Two goals from Jackie Lerro propelled Lynchburg past Eastern Mennonite for a 4-0 home in in Old Dominion Athletic Conference play.
EMU (7-4, 0-2 ODAC) had no shots on goal while Lynchburg (7-3, 3-0 ODAC) racked up 26 shots on goal.
Women’s Volleyball
Bridgewater 3, Hood 0: In Frederick, Md., Bridgewater College got 14 kills from junior Lisa O’Grady in a 25-13, 30-28, 25-19 non-conference sweep of Hood College.
The Eagles (8-7) are now winners of three straight while Hood fell to 3-11. BC senior Jessica Bissmeyer contributed with eight kills and 16 digs.
Prep Football
Rockbridge County 47, Spotswood 36: Spotswood came up short in a shootout, suffering a 47-36 loss at Rockbridge County in Valley District action in Lexington.
“We kept swinging away at it,” Trailblazers coach Dale Shifflett told the Daily News-Record by phone afterward.
He said he was proud of his players in spite of the loss that dropped SHS to 1-5 this fall. Shifflett said his team didn’t back down in an exciting contest.
SHS junior tight end Xander Smith caught a touchdown in the loss while three different running backs also got into the end zone for the Trailblazers.
“We went back and forth, took the lead,” Shifflett said, “but we just couldn’t get over the hump. … Tonight, you look at two or three plays and maybe if they go different, it goes your way.”
BC Adds To Hoops Staff
BRIDGEWATER – On Friday, Bridgewater College men’s basketball coach Steve Enright announced the hiring of assistant coach Keith Oddo.
Oddo, a former player at the Division I level for Richmond and Louisville, spent last season as a graduate assistant with Akron where some of his responsibilities included player development and scouting. He also worked this past August in the NBA Summer League as an assistant with the Brooklyn Nets.
Bridgewater opens its season on Nov. 9 against D-I Norfolk State.
