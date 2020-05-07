Last week, James Madison men’s basketball added transfers from San Diego State and Wyoming.
This week, a member of the Dukes opted to enter the transfer portal. On Wednesday, forward Devon Flowers announced via Twitter he’s put his name in the transfer portal. The Hyattsville, Md., native saw action in eight games this past season and averaged one point per game for the year.
“Two years ago, when I committed to JMU,” Flowers wrote, “I never thought I would be in this situation. I’ve made great friends and memories that will last forever, and I will be forever grateful for them. … With that being said, I’ve decided to enter my name in the NCAA transfer portal.”
Flowers’ decision keeps first-year coach Mark Byington’s reconstruction of the roster moving. He signed forward Joel Mensah (San Diego State) and forward/guard TJ Taylor (Wyoming) last week after adding guard Rashawn Fredericks (Motlow State) and guard Terrell Strickland (Scotland Campus) last month.
Former JMU forward Dwight Wilson departed for Ohio University and ex-JMU guard Deshon Parker left for Appalachian State in April.
Ex-VBL Pitcher Earns KBO Win
The Korea Baseball Organization opened its season on Tuesday, and pitcher Drew Rucinski earned the win and struck out six over six innings in a 4-0 shutout for the NC Dinos over the Samsung Lions in the first televised KBO contest ever in the United States.
ESPN carried the game.
Rucinski pitched three summers in the Valley Baseball League for the Luray Wranglers from 2008 through 2010. A product of Ohio State, Rucinski spent parts of four Major League Baseball seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, Minnesota Twins, and Miami Marlins before signing with the NC Dinos last year. A pitcher in Korea last season was Tyler Wilson, who played at the University of Virginia and for the Baltimore Orioles.
One of the managers in Korea in 2020 is Matt Williams - who had same the role for the Washington Nationals in 2014-15.
Local Golfer Sinks Elusive Hole-In-One
On Sunday, Justin Harpine made a rare hole-in-one on the ninth hole of the Miller Course at Shenvalee in New Market.
“I was playing with a group of four and made the ace on Miller 9, the 277-yard par 4,” Harpine wrote in an email to the Daily News-Record. “What makes this even more unique is my uncle had an ace the previous day on a par 3 and was on the adjacent tee box looking down towards the green upon all the commotion.”
The albatross on a par 4 has odds of six million to 1, according to PGA.com.
EMU Honors
Senior Justin Odom of Williamsburg - a thrower on the track team at Eastern Mennonite University - has been named the school's athlete of the week. He had a strong indoor season and was primed for a strong spring. "The most dramatic improvement was in the shot," he said on the EMU athletic website. "I finally started throwing over 40 feet for the first time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.