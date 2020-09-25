Even on last season’s senior-laden team, James Madison’s women’s basketball program had a pair of impact freshmen. Inside-out presence Kiki Jefferson was named the Colonial Athletic Association’s Rookie of the Year and post player Rayne Tucker joined her on the conference all-rookie squad.
The Dukes have just officially begun practicing for the 2020-21 campaign, but it appears JMU could once again have some impactful freshmen.
“The surprise for me right now is the freshmen because I just didn’t know what to expect exactly,” Dukes coach Sean O’Regan said.
JMU brought in five first-year players: Spotswood graduate Steph Ouderkirk; Raleigh, N.C.; point guard Jamia Hazell; Birdsboro, Penn., guard Peyton McDaniel; Midlothian guard Bailey Williams and Newport News forward Anna Goodman.
After seeing five seniors graduate from last year’s regular season CAA champs, there is significant playing time up for grabs and the freshmen have immediately gotten into the competition with some standing out so far in O’Regan’s eyes.
“Anna and Steph have been good,” O’Regan said. “They are playing pretty well, and I hate to say it if I might be wrong, but I think Peyton and Jamia are off the charts. That doesn’t take away from anybody. Steph has been good, she is doing a good job, but with Peyton and Jamia I have been extremely pleased where they are at with everything.”
Hazell was the highest rated player in the recruiting class, a four-star prospect ranked the No. 85 player in the nation by ESPN. McDaniel arrived at JMU with fewer national accolades, but scored more than 2,000 points as a three-time all-state performer at Twin Valley High School.
The JMU women are currently scheduled to open their season Nov. 25 at home against Mount St. Mary’s.
SCHEDULING UPDATES
Since the NCAA announced it had pushed the start date for the season back to Nov. 25, both the JMU men’s and women’s programs have been working toward finalizing an adjusted schedule.
Though possibilities such as bubbles or controlled-environment events for both conference and non-conference play remain a possibility, at this point it seems more likely the Dukes will try to maintain their current schedules as much as possible.
For the JMU men that could mean a significant payday for an athletic department that is in need of a financial boost as costs have increased and revenue decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic. First-year Dukes coach Mark Byington said that while some of the games on the schedule were in doubt, JMU’s scheduled trip to Florida on Dec. 22 looks to be on.
Byington said the Gators had informed him they still wanted to play as scheduled. Under the terms of the contract between the schools, the SEC power agreed to pay JMU $95,000 to travel to Gainesville.
Paydays between $70,000 and $100,000 are fairly typical for mid-majors visiting high-major programs, but as many teams shuffle their schedule this fall the going rate has plummeted with several Power 5 schools offering between $20,000 and $40,000 for a so-called “buy game.”
If JMU does in fact play at Florida it offers an influx of cash for a department that saw a $500,000 payment from North Carolina delayed when the football game between the Dukes and Tar Heels scheduled for this month was postponed until 2028.
NEW GUIDELINES
The NCAA Sport Science Institute released an updated set of started guidelines for the college basketball season. Updates including suggestions on testing, travel, and access to playing and bench areas were presented to the NCAA Board of Governors, which declared its support on Friday.
The guidelines include COVID-19 testing three times per week on non-consecutive days throughout the season. While that standard isn’t currently an NCAA mandate, programs that fail to meet the guidelines could have a more difficult time scheduling games against opponents that require testing protocols to be met.
“It is predicated on the assumption that rapid testing capabilities will be available later this year,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said. “We will constantly assess emerging information as we prepare for the start of basketball season at the end of November.”
