The start of the conference season has been delayed for the James Madison women’s basketball program as COVID-19 continues to affect the sport around the nation. But the Dukes believe they will be ready to play a pair of games this weekend as long as their scheduled opponents can compete.
“We’re full go,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “We’re full practice. I can’t help but think that it’s on the players’ minds. That’s the challenging thing. The constant influx of who is here and who is not here.”
JMU hasn’t played since a Dec. 20 victory at George Mason and games at Delaware and Drexel were postponed. The Dukes are scheduled to play host to William & Mary on Friday — their first home game since Dec. 12 — and follow that up with a Sunday afternoon contest against Elon.
O’Regan’s squad has dealt with some positive COVID cases since Christmas, but he seems confident the Dukes will have enough players to play on Friday. On Tuesday, JMU was down only one player to COVID protocols, plus last season’s CAA Rookie of the Year Peyton McDaniel, who has yet to play in 2021-22 with a knee injury.
O’Regan said on Wednesday the Dukes had one more positive case, but he still anticipated JMU would have at least seven available players for the weekend.
“We’ve got enough to play, thank God,” O’Regan said. “I appreciate every moment I get to coach them, but just like everybody in the country we’re dealing with some uncertainty on a day-to-day basis. I hope that’s not too much on their minds, but I got to believe it is a little bit.”
JMU, 4-7, is looking to gain some momentum in league play after a difficult non-conference schedule that included losses to Maryland, North Carolina, Villanova, West Virginia and Liberty, the latter two in overtime.
But for the Dukes one key is managing some consistency, which hasn’t been easy during the holiday break as player availability has been affected by the virus.
“Our ladies cannot wait to actually have some more competition,” O’Regan said. “We’re feeling good coming off a win at Mason and we want to play. We’re ready to start the CAA hunt and we’re all ready to go and nobody really expected this level of shutdown.”
William & Mary and Elon have each dealt with some recent COVID issues, but as of Wednesday both teams were expected to make the trip to Harrisonburg to start CAA play.
“What I’ve learned is that every day you wake up things can change very quickly,” O’Regan said. “I try to have a couple of backup plans in my head. The funny thing is there is no policy or time limit on when they have to say hey we have enough to play or we don’t. As of right now I’m assuming they do.”
