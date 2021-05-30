Days before the start of the NCAA Super Regional matchup between Missouri and James Madison, Mizzou coach Larissa Anderson was asked if there was one player on the Dukes roster she didn’t want to let decide the series.
Without hesitation, Anderson named JMU fifth-year senior Kate Gordon.
The Tigers achieved the goal of not letting the greatest slugger in James Madison history beat them. But the Dukes proved to be far more than a one-woman show offensively.
Gordon didn’t get a hit over three days in Columbia, Mo. But her Dukes earned a trip to next week’s Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City. JMU’s 7-2 victory Sunday afternoon in Game 3 saw everyone in the lineup, sans Gordon, contribute offensively.
Sara Jubas, Odicci Alexander and Logan Newton -- the three players who follow Gordon in the lineup -- combined for seven hits with an RBI each on Sunday. Freshman catcher Lauren Bernett went 2-for-4 batting eighth. No. 9 hitter Michelle Sullivan continued her solid postseason with another base hit.
“Kate has had this team’s back all year,” JMU’s Loren LaPorte, who has guided the Dukes to OKC in just her fourth season as a head coach, said. “She has come up clutch for us time and time again. It was important that now our other players were able to do that. The bottom of our lineup, what they were able to do, was pretty special.”
Gordon’s success in the run up to the Super Regional was incredible. She hit six home runs in three games during the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament. Gordon followed that up with a decisive three-run homer against No. 9 Tennessee in the Knoxville Regional.
But her Super Regional stat line was uncharacteristically poor -- 0-for-10 with four strikeouts in three games. Some of that was on Gordon. Some of it was a product of Mizzou focusing its game plan on her. Even when she wasn’t getting hits her presence was a factor.
“Jubas hurt us,” Anderson said. “There was a time when we had (runners on) second and third and Gordon was up. I was saying on paper we should walk Gordon here, but Jubas was on fire. So we made great pitches against Gordon then left the ball over the plate in some key situations.”
While LaPorte and Anderson, a former Hofstra coach, have a mutual respect and friendship, there were plenty of hints entering the week that Missouri feared JMU’s star power more than its depth.
Tigers senior catcher Hatti Moore, who went 1-for-11 in the series, commented on the Dukes pitching staff earlier in the week: “We know they have one main pitcher, really. That’s all they have when it comes to pitching.”
While Alexander, the CAA Pitcher of the Year, picked up both wins for the Dukes in the series, freshman Alissa Humphrey allowed just one run in 5 ⅓ innings on Saturday, allowing Alexander to come back rejuvenated in Game 3.
In the end, JMU’s greatest achievement was the quintessential team victory.
“We all have so much faith in each other and ourselves, that we just want to contribute to the team,” Newton said. “We knew we could get it done and we all wanted to contribute and be a part of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.