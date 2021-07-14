After wrapping up the first stretch of summer workouts, James Madison women’s basketball coach Sean O’Regan came away with a sense his program was back on track.
Not that the Dukes had actually gone off the rails. A second-place finish in the regular season CAA standings and narrow loss in the semifinals of the conference tournament might have been seen as a breakthrough in a lot of places. But at JMU, the 2020-21 season was considered a down year, even taking COVID-related factors and a rebuilt roster into consideration.
But continuity, both in a core group of returning players and the way the Dukes are allowed to practice, has generated optimism.
“I think they are getting better,” O’Regan said. “Just watching the progression of getting in shape, the conditioning is much better. Even the freshmen are getting their legs under them. Everyone is progressing, which is good.”
A year ago the Dukes were in the midst of replacing five key seniors after winning more than 100 games the previous four seasons. And though JMU was able to bring athletes on to campus during the summer, COVID-19 protocols limited the ways the Dukes could practice.
Players were separated into small groups with no five-on-five scrimmaging or pickup games. It was difficult to install offensive sets or work on team defensive concepts in limited numbers and developing chemistry while working four new starters and a handful of freshmen into the rotation proved tricky.
In O’Regan’s estimate, simply having the entire roster together has made a big difference.
“We didn’t have summer school last time so we started July 20 and I don’t think we got to go five-on-five for three weeks,” O’Regan said. “So I’m way ahead of seeing our team. I really like this system where I get to see my team for four weeks and then I get to think about it for seven weeks. Then in August it is go time and we know what to do. I didn’t get that last year.”
JMU also has a more established roster this time around. Heading into the 2020-21 season the Dukes had to replace four all-conference players including CAA Player of the Year Kamiah Smalls.
This summer, junior Kiki Jefferson, who was a first-team All-CAA pick last season, has taken on a more defined leadership role while sophomore Peyton McDaniel joins her among the squad’s established scoring threats. Clemson transfer Claire Neff, who joined the Dukes at mid-season last year, also has a more defined place on the team.
But perhaps the biggest advantage to getting the entire team on the court together has been figuring out how to manage the depth at point guard.
Seniors Madison Green and Brianna Tinsley, along with sophomore Jamia Hazell, are each capable of playing starter’s minutes and it might not be uncommon to see two of the three on the floor at the same time.
Establishing a rotation, particularly figuring out how to best use Green and Tinsley, was a season-long process for O’Regan. He said it’s been much easier this summer to come up with plans to best utilize each of their strengths.
“As an actual point guard, [Tinsley] might be the most talented point guard,” O’Regan said. “But as far as the intangible points of a point guard, Maddie Green has the most intangibles and leadership. I think Jamia would be a different player if she was on a team where she was forced to play only point guard. Right now if we play five-on-five with 10 people she winds up playing the two because that’s how our personnel falls. So it’s an interesting juggle between the three of them.”
Hoop notes: Harrisonburg graduate Kristi Toliver, 34, who has dealt with a laceration above her eye, has played in 13 of 19 games for the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA this season. She is averaging 9.8 points per contest. ... The WNBA All-Star game was Wednesday night, with a game against the U.S. national team in Las Vegas. ... The Sparks are 6-13 and last in the West. Washington, the former team of Toliver, is 8-10 and fourth in the East.
