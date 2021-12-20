James Madison’s five-game holiday road trip turned into a four-game swing on Monday as the Dukes suffered its first COVID-19 related schedule change of the 2021-22 season.
JMU was informed shortly before it was scheduled to leave for Baltimore that Morgan State would not be able to play its Tuesday contest against the Dukes after its roster produced multiple positive COVID tests and other unvaccinated players were ruled out after contact tracing.
“We practiced this morning in Harrisonburg,” JMU coach Mark Byington said Monday. “Everything was loaded and we were about 20 minutes away from pulling out when Morgan State gave us a call they had at least four positives and a couple of non-vaccinated guys in quarantine. They called us back and added two more guys with positive cases.”
JMU won’t add another game this week and instead will take a short holiday break before returning to Harrisonburg for practice on Christmas night. The Dukes are then scheduled to play at Penn on Dec. 28.
Byington and his staff checked around with teams in the Washington DC and Baltimore areas to see if anyone was available to play Tuesday, but didn’t expand the search beyond that because several JMU players had already booked flights home out of Baltimore on Wednesday morning, paying out of pocket.
“What we couldn’t do was be out of that area and have those guys have to eat the ticket on their flights,” Byington said. “We tried to see what was going on with Georgetown, Maryland and I felt like we had to play the game tomorrow because my guys have to be back on Christmas.”
Had JMU been able to predict Morgan State’s issues, its schedule may have gotten a significant boost. No. 2 Duke’s coaching staff called JMU last week after its game against Cleveland State was canceled, but at the time James Madison had the NCAA maximum number of games on the schedule.
The Blue Devils eventually added a game against Elon, beating the Phoenix 87-56 on Saturday.
The JMU men’s basketball squad is 100-percent vaccinated and the Dukes’ athletic department is more than 98-percent vaccinated as a whole, which leaves JMU subject to minimal testing and contact tracing.
But as the Omicron variant has led to increased COVID-19 cases across the country, further schedule changes remain a possibility. JMU, which is off to a 9-2 start, but won’t be allowed to play in the CAA Tournament after the school announced its intention to join the Sun Belt Conference, could make schedule adjustments as the season goes on, particularly if there is an opportunity to boost its chances to play in the NCAA Tournament or NIT.
“Now we’re in a situation where we don’t have a CAA Tournament and we might be dealing with a similar situation as we dealt with last year,” Byington said. “If we have cancellations we can add somebody in January, we could add somebody in February. Maybe we could even add somebody in March the way this thing is going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.