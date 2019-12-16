Coming off three of the poorest defensive performances in his four years as James Madison’s head coach, Louis Rowe promised his Dukes would spend the 12 days between the loss at Radford and Monday night’s game against Charleston Southern addressing the issue.
And from the opening tip of the Dukes’ 81-60 victory it was evident the players got the message. A balanced offensive effort complimented a defense that held the Buccaneers to 32-percent shooting as JMU put an end to CSU’s three-game winning streak in convincing fashion.
“I was really pleased with the week of practice,” Rowe said. “Trying to get back to the basics and what my identity is as a coach, defensively. It is just one game, trust me, I’ve heard a lot in these past 10 days, but I am pleased that we worked on some stuff and then we executed in the game defensively.”
Seven JMU players scored at least seven points, led by Darius Banks with 17. Deshon Parker added 13 points and five assists and Madison got solid contributions off the bench from Antanee Pinkard and Quinn Richey, both of whom had played sparingly in the previous nine games.
Dontrell Shuler, Charleston Southern’s leading scorer on the season, finished with a game-high 20, but didn’t make a field goal in the first 35 minutes and got most of his points when JMU had the game well in hand.
The Buccaneers (4-6) won the opening tip and on the first possession the Dukes rushed at Shuler with a double team who was able to pass out of the trap and find Duncan LeXander, who nailed an open look from behind the arc.
But it was clear from that moment Rowe and Co. were willing to trade the occasional 3-point attempt from a CSU team — that came in shooting just 25 percent from deep — if it meant disrupting the Bucs elsewhere on the perimeter. That strategy worked as Charleston Southern made just five of its next 29 3-pointers.
“There were things we were trying to do specifically and they did,” Rowe said. “I thought we stuck to the game plan. You’re never going to take away everything from any team. But we didn’t give up a lot of stuff at the rim. I thought we were decent the whole way, but in the first half we were really good at what we were supposed to be good at.”
The result was one of the best defensive 20-minute periods the Dukes (6-4) have played this season. Charleston Southern shot just 24 percent from the field in the first half, and made only 2-of-16 3-point attempts while turning the ball over eight times.
Only solid free-throw shooting helped CSU prevent James Madison from running away with it early as the Dukes built a 15-point halftime lead. This despite preseason All-Colonial Athletic Association picks Matt Lewis and Banks each sitting out the final six minutes of the half with two fouls.
Three quick buckets from junior big man Dwight Wilson, who finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for his second consecutive double-double, helped JMU stretch it to a 49-29 lead less than four minutes into the second half.
The Dukes, who travel to New York City to take on Fordham of the Atlantic 10 Conference on Friday, led by as many as 28. And in another improvement over previous outings, JMU never allowed the Bucs to make a comeback after building the big lead, forcing 14 turnovers and never seeing the lead shrink to single digits in the second half.
“This was one of our most complete 40-minute games we’ve been able to play,” Banks said. “We’ve matured in how we finish in games and this was just one game we finished. But we want to make it consecutive and be consistent with it.”
