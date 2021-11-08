Once a spot with amazing depth, James Madison’s running back corps continued to take hits during Saturday’s 51-14 homecoming victory against Campbell. The good news for the Dukes on Monday was that injury prognosis may not be as dire as once feared.
JMU coach Curt Cignetti spoke to reporters on the CAA coaches teleconference Monday with an update on the Dukes’ injury report after running backs Latrele Palmer and Lorenzo Bryant Jr. left the game with apparent injuries. Offensive lineman Cole Potts also went down against the Camels.
“Palmer will be fine and Bryant looks better than we expected him to look,” Cignetti said. “(Austin) Douglas is really close to coming back, the other running back who hadn’t played the past couple of games. Potts is looking better than we expected.”
The exact availability for those players when JMU travels to William & Mary on Saturday is not clear. But overall the news was about as good as Dukes fans could have hoped for. JMU already lost All-American ball carrier Percy Agyei-Obese for the season and seeing both Palmer and Bryant leave Saturday’s game brought some anxiety to the JMU fanbase.
Cignetti pointed out that playing the 2020 season last spring could contribute to the Dukes’ injury woes.
“It’s that time of year,” Cignetti said. “This will be the 18th game we’ve played this (calendar) year. We’ve had a lot of next-men-up situations and those guys have stepped up well. So we’ll be alright.”
Dukes Move Up In Rankings
JMU came in No. 2 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll, up one stop from last week. The Dukes were behind Sam Houston State, which gathered all 50 first-place votes. Montana State was ranked third while South Dakota State moved into the top four after knocking off North Dakota State, which fell to No. 5.
JMU’s next opponent, William & Mary, checked in at No. 25.
Johnson On Watch List
JMU quarterback Cole Johnson continued his phenomenal redshirt senior season on Saturday, throwing for 259 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. He also ran for another score.
Monday he was named to the CFPA FCS National Performer of the Year Trophy mid-season watch list. For the season, Johnson has completed better than 68 percent of his passes for 2,256 yards. He’s also thrown 25 touchdown passes and has only been picked off twice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.