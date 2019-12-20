Both the James Madison men's and women's basketball teams will head into Christmas fresh off impressive road victories against Atlantic 10 Conference programs.
The JMU men traveled to New York City and smothered Fordham in the first half on the way to a 75-69 victory Friday night. The Dukes women pulled away from George Washington 69-50 in Washington, D.C.
For the Dukes’ men, junior guards Matt Lewis and Darius Banks continued to spark the offense while it was another all-around defensive effort for the entire team. Lewis scored 22 points with five rebounds and five assists in 39 minutes.
It was a stark contrast from a year ago when the Dukes went into Rose Hill Gym for a final game before Christmas and lost by 27 points.
“We made an effort to come in and not have the same performance we did last year,” Lewis said in a postgame radio interview Friday. “Conference time is coming, so we have to get the younger guys ready and get ready for conference.”
Banks added 19 points while sophomore point guard Deshon Parker finished with nine points and seven assists, while big man Dwight Wilson scored scored six points with 12 rebounds.
JMU more or less shut down the Rams for the first 30 minutes, building a 23-point lead in the second half before Fordham rallied to get within three points in the final two minutes before the Dukes once again came up with critical stops down the stretch.
“We had the big lead, I don’t think we defended in the second half, but we made our free throws and it’s a road win,” JMU head coach Louis Rowe said in the radio interview. “These guys keep fighting and I trusted they were going to come here and fight. We didn’t pay as much attention to detail in the second half, but we made free throws down the stretch.”
Fordham eventually warmed up late in the game and finished shooting 47 percent from the field. But good looks were few and far between for the Rams in the first half as JMU held the home team to just seven for 25 shooting in the first half.
Sean O'Regan's team improved to 8-2 and after a close first half was able to cruise down the stretch to another road victory.
Kamiah Smalls scored 23 points to go along with four rebounds and three assists to once again lead the Dukes. Fellow senior Lexie Smalls added 12 points for JMU while Jackie Benitez and freshman Kiki Jefferson each added nine points.
“That’s who I want to be, that we get better as the game goes on,” O’Regan said. “I thought we did a really good job. That was one thing I was really proud of.”
Senior center Kayla Cooper-Williams had another sensational defensive effort for James Madison, blocking five shots to go along with six points and nine rebounds.
The JMU men return to action Dec. 28 at home against Hofstra in the Colonial Athletic Association opener. The women return to the Convocation Center Dec. 29 for a final non-conference tilt against Robert Morris.
