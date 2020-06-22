James Madison managed to build a men’s basketball roster via Zoom meetings and video chats. Only time will tell how successful the Dukes have been turning that roster into a team.
First-year JMU coach Mark Byington and his staff signed eight newcomers for the 2020-21 season, none of whom they met face-to-face or brought in for a campus visit thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Next is the challenge of moving forward as a cohesive unit when many players have yet to meet the majority of their teammates in person.
“It’s a little harder than usual,” Michael Christmas, a sophomore small forward, said. “I’ve only seen Coach Byington maybe a couple of times, so it is pretty different from usual. A lot of the new guys, it’s just been texting and stuff like that.”
The Dukes return a pair of seniors, guard Matt Lewis - who is tentatively entered in the NBA Draft - and forward Zach Jacobs. JMU also has a trio of sophomores, Christmas, along with guard Jayvis Harvey and forward Julien Wooden, who are back for a second season in the program.
Some players have been in and out of Harrisonburg since the JMU campus was effectively shut down in March, but the vast majority of team interaction has been online.
“I never really thought I’d be in this situation where you hire a new coach and really only get to meet him twice in three months and only have five guys returning,” Jacobs said. “But we have what has been given to us and I can’t wait to get back next month and finally get to meet and hopefully get everything rolling.”
The new players on JMU’s roster come from all over. Incoming freshmen Terell Strickland, Terrence Edwards, and Justin Amadi are from Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, respectively.
Among the transfers joining the team, TJ Taylor is a Chesapeake product who played the past two seasons at Wyoming but joins fellow Virginians Lewis, Jacobs, Christmas, Wooden and walk-on Dalton Jefferson, from East Rockingham, with the Dukes.
Mount St. Mary’s transfer Vado Morse is from Suitland, Md., but others are arriving from far beyond the DMV region.
Joel Mensah is a native of Ghana, who played high school ball in California before beginning his career at San Diego State. Rashawn Fredericks is from the Virgin Islands and was enrolled at UAB last season, but played at Cincinnati the year before that. Jalen Hodge played two seasons at Louisiana Monroe after graduating from O’Fallon (Ill.) High School outside of St. Louis.
Because the high-level basketball community is relatively small, some of the returning Dukes have crossed paths with their new teammates. But for the most part the process of really getting to know each other might not begin until players return to campus. That date is scheduled for July 20.
“I met Jalen a couple years ago at a camp when I was a rising sophomore,” Christmas said. “I played against (Taylor) in high school when I was a freshman and sophomore. I like having people from the 757 (area code) up in Harrisonburg. That’s pretty good. As far as anybody else, getting to know each other, it is kind of hard.”
