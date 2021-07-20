Bailey Williams spent the summer of 2020 in Harrisonburg not knowing she’d eventually head home to Richmond. Now the James Madison guard is back and she couldn’t be happier.
Williams, a 5-foot-7 graduate of Cosby High School in Midlothian, rejoined the Dukes this summer after using the option to opt out of last season without losing any eligibility. Williams was enjoying her time at JMU, originally coming in as part of the freshman class that included Peyton McDaniel, Jamia Hazell, Steph Ouderkirk and Anna Goodman.
But when COVID-19 case numbers began to soar as the 2020-21 school year began, Williams' family decided it was best for her to return home and attend JMU classes virtually.
“Last year I kind of felt like I was just left out in a way,” Williams said. “Especially that first year, everybody kind of wants that college experience and that basketball experience and I just felt like it was delayed for me. It was hard to deal with at that time, being home and watching games on my TV knowing I was supposed to be there in person.”
Williams, whose father, Eric, played quarterback for the Dukes in the early 1990s and was inducted into the James Madison Hall of Fame in 2013, said her commitment to JMU never waivered.
She participated in summer workouts a year ago and even though social distancing meant the Dukes practiced in small groups, Williams bonded with her fellow incoming freshmen. But when the general student body arrived on campus and the number of positive COVID test results soared, her parents decided it was time to come home.
“I was here for a little bit over a month and it was mostly my parents’ decision,” Williams said. “Everything was fine during the summer when it was just athletes, but when regular students got on campus it got out of control, in their point of view. They felt like it was safest for me to come home.”
From a basketball standpoint, the decision was a mixed bag. The Dukes were loaded in the backcourt and Williams was one of a handful of players competing for playing time at point guard. Up until the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility for all athletes a redshirt season for Williams was already being discussed.
But while her classmates gained a year of experience practicing and playing at the college level, the amount of work Williams could put in on her own was somewhat limited.
JMU coach Sean O’Regan said Williams came back this summer in excellent condition, but it’s taking some time to get back into the swing of things basketball-wise. In particular, Williams is working to regain her shooting stroke.
“I give her a lot of credit, she never fell out of shape,” O’Regan said. “That’s a credit to her and her family. They were very strict with staying inside, which I can totally understand. What I’m seeing from her here is she’s got a ways to go and she understands that. We changed her shot when she got here, and there is more work to do with that. But she can run. She’s shown me she’s coachable and she can be a pretty good defender.”
There’s also the matter of just where she falls in the natural order of the team. O’Regan said, in his mind, he has to treat Williams a lot like a true freshman, but there have been some concessions. Unlike actual freshmen, Williams is living off campus with Goodman.
But during practice, the coaches approach her like a new player with everything to learn. At the same time, Williams is academically a sophomore and remembers going through summer workouts with her teammates a year ago.
“I’m basically like a sophomore, so it kind of feels like I have more freedom,” Williams said. “It kind of feels like I’ve been here in a way, but I also kind of feel like a newbie. It’s kind of weird because I feel like I know some things, but then I realize I haven’t really learned the system yet. Basketball-wise I am a freshman, basically. But school-wise and knowing the campus and how school goes I feel like I’m pretty familiar.”
