The outbreak of COVID-19 across the United States probably cost James Madison’s women’s basketball team its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016.
But if there’s been a bright side for the Dukes this spring it’s that JMU might have been as prepared as any team in the country for an unprecedented spring and summer recruiting season, having gotten months ahead of schedule.
“That part,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said, “if there was good timing about this whole thing, I would take that. It’s a good thing that we feel really good about our 2020 class, that’s for sure.”
A normal April would have been filled with coaches making mad dashes across the country to evaluate high school prospects while also trying to squeeze in some campus visits. The coronavirus pandemic forced the NCAA to cancel all on and off-campus recruiting activities.
While many programs were left scrambling to fill out their 2020 recruiting classes with Zoom calls and virtual tours, JMU had its incoming freshman class locked in place for several months.
“It’s obviously massive for us,” O’Regan said. “I talked to a lot of coaching colleagues and some are in that situation where they have things sewn up. But some are really sweating.”
O’Regan, entering his fifth season as head coach, had commitments from five players by August and officially signed what appears to be a standout class in November.
The Dukes signed three in-state prospects. Bailey Williams, a Richmond-area point guard and daughter of former JMU quarterback Eric Williams, and Anna Goodman, a 6-foot-4 center from Newport News. JMU also picked up local product Steph Ouderkirk from Spotswood, the back-to-back VHSL Class 3 Player of the Year.
Outside of Virginia, the Dukes added sharpshooting small forward Peyton McDaniel from Birdsboro, Penn., and perhaps the headliner of the class, Raleigh, N.C., guard Jamia Hazell. Hazell was ranked as one of the nation’s top point guards and the No. 85 overall player by ESPN.
Having five incoming freshman — who will replace five seniors who won more than 100 games over four seasons at JMU — in place for so long allowed O’Regan and his staff to focus on underclassmen.
In turn, the Dukes got an early commitment this spring from Sherese Pittman, a 6-1 forward from Richmond’s Steward School. One of the state’s top prospects in the Class of 2021, Pittman was the VISAA Division II Player of the Year this past season.
O’Regan and his staff have continued to work the phones this spring. The Dukes added a pair of graduate transfers this spring: Georgetown forward Morgan Smith and Georgia Tech center Anne Diouf, who became the only two JMU players with just one season of eligibility remaining.
With a head start and only a few scholarships to fill, the Dukes might once again have a full recruiting class in place by summer.
“I think there is a good chance that by July we’ll see some more commitments,” O’Regan said.
HOMETOWN HERO
Newly-minted JMU graduate and WNBA draftee Kamiah Smalls was in Harrisonburg with friends last month when she was selected No. 28 by the Indiana Fever. When Smalls returned to her native Philadelphia to visit family, her South Philly neighbors came out for a social-distancing celebration.
As captured on video by Philadelphia’s Fox 29, dozens of cars filled with well-wishers cruised past Smalls’ family home, honking horns and displaying signs in support of the city’s newest pro athlete.
CAMPS CANCELED
COVID-19 forced O’Regan to cancel summer basketball camps scheduled for the JMU campus in June, July and August. O’Regan tweeted the announcement last week, stating anyone who had already signed up would receive a refund.
