It took until the last game of February to get there, but James Madison will head into March where everyone expected the Dukes to be: On top of the Colonial Athletic Association standings.
JMU put a 40-minute stranglehold on Drexel to snap the Dragons’ 13-game winning streak and move into a first-place tie with three games to go in the regular season with a 69-39 victory Friday night at the Convocation Center.
Kamiah Smalls and Kiki Jefferson each scored 15 points to lead JMU (22-4, 13-2 CAA), but the story for the Dukes was on the defensive end where they held Drexel (20-7, 13-2) to 18-percent shooting including 4 for 30 from 3-point range.
“I was proud of how we played, how we came out and set the tone early,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “I’m very excited for how we played. There was a lot on my mind with all the stuff that’s happening and I thought we did a really good job just playing the game.”
O'Regan put on a coaching clinic in front of the two who held the job before him: Shelia Moorman and Kenny Brooks, a Waynesboro High grad, combined to win 639 games.
Four weeks after suffering a 22-point loss at Drexel, JMU turned the tables on the defensive-minded Dragons with a game plan that completely shut the visitors down.
To start the game O’Regan pulled center Kayla Cooper-Williams, the CAA’s second all-time leading shot blocker and easily the best post defender in the league, away from the basket and used her height and long arms to disrupt Drexel on the perimeter.
“I actually told them in the locker room at halftime I wasn’t sure if I liked bigger posts and having to push them off the block or chasing guards around more,” Cooper-Williams said. “I don’t know which one was worse for me. When you go through scout and stuff you realize they are really good at going through their offense. Coach O just emphasized that we are going to have to guard one through five regardless.”
As a result, reigning CAA Player of the Year Bailey Greenberg struggled to get a look at the basket. Drexel repeatedly settled for off-balance 3-point attempts from Aubree Brown, a pass-first point guard who came in averaging less than five points per game.
“To their credit, it was our worst offensive game I’ve seen us play,” Drexel coach Denise Dillon said. “It was definitely a tough one to figure out what to call because nothing was going our way. I felt like the disconnect was there quickly for our squad.”
Drexel missed its first six shot attempts and JMU scored on three straight layups. Midway through the first quarter, the Dukes led 10-2, with every basket coming from the paint. By the end of the opening period it was a 12-point advantage with the Dragons shooting just 1-for-13 from the floor.
By halftime Drexel had managed to make a couple of baskets beside Hannah Nihill’s early breakaway layup. But it was an absolutely smothering defensive effort from the Dukes who sent the Dragons to the locker room trailing 38-12 after shooting just 3-for-27 from the field.
While JMU essentially shut down Greenberg and sophomore guard Keishana Washington, who scored 27 against the Dukes in the first meeting, O’Regan shorted his bench and allowed his own stars to shine.
Jackie Benitez added 14 points for JMU while Cooper-Williams had nine points, 14 rebounds, and two steals.
“I guess the statement can be that we figured ourselves out a little bit,” O’Regan said. “Our rotation is much tighter than it was. We’ve figured out roles and we’ve had some people step up. We’re just playing well.”
Washington had a team-high 10 points for the Dragons while Greenberg was held to five on 1 of 10 shooting.
If there was anything to complain about on the JMU end it was a less than stellar handling of Drexel’s full courtpress in the second half. But even as the Dragons forced 14 second-half turnovers, the Dukes extended the lead to 31 points early in the fourth quarter.
In the bigger picture, Friday’s win was big one against a Top 50 RPI opponent and one that serves as a boost to JMU’s NCAA Tournament resume. But O’Regan said the Dukes aren’t thinking much about all that. Next up for JMU is Delaware for Senior Night and the final game at the Convocation Center.
“We don’t talk about that at all,” O’Regan said. “We talked about Drexel. Now we are going to talk about Delaware.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.