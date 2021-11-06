News of an impending move to the Football Bowl Subdivision dominated discussion at James Madison early in the day Saturday. By late afternoon, the Dukes were dominating Campbell on the field as JMU continued to set itself up for one final run at an Football Championship Subdivision title.
JMU’s defense forced three turnovers and wide receiver Kris Thornton had a school record-breaking four touchdown catches as the Dukes rolled to a 51-14 victory.
Quarterback Cole Johnson delivered another solid performance for JMU, throwing for 259 yards and four touchdowns and running for another score. Thornton finished with eight catches for 142 yards and Latrele Palmer led an injury-depleted running back corps with 13 carries for 86 yards.
Backup running back Lorenzo Bryant Jr. became the latest JMU running back to go down with an injury, though after the game Dukes coach Curt Cignetti had little information on the long term prognosis.
“It’s a 51-14 win, we’re going to take it and enjoy it tonight and get ready for the next one tomorrow,” Cignetti said afterwards. “Kris Thornton is a good player and Cole is a smart guy who can put the ball where it’s got to be. We thought going in we had some throwing opportunities on these guys.”
On the defensive side of the ball JMU got 10 tackles from veteran linebacker Dianonte Tucker-Dorsey and outside of a huge game for Camels wideout Caleb Snead (198 yards and two receiving touchdowns) mostly smothered the Campbell offense continually forcing quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams out of the pocket.
The Dukes (8-1) came in ranked No. 3 in the Stats Perform FCS Poll and scored their fourth consecutive victory. Meanwhile in Brookings, S.D., second-ranked North Dakota State suffered its first loss of the season to No. 9 South Dakota State.
JMU returns to Colonial Athletic Association play next weekend at William & Mary with an opportunity to stay in the hunt for the conference title, but each game also takes on significant national seeding implications as the Sun Belt Conference-bound Dukes aim for the third FCS title in school history before leaving the subdivision.
“It was a great win and we executed, but this is just one and we’ve got to get ready for the next one,” Tucker-Dorsey said. “Coach preaches to us all the time that we have to get better every week. We’ve got to keep our focus on what’s important right now and that’s winning the conference and getting a national championship.”
The Dukes had little issue moving the ball down the field to open the game. Johnson was effective with his arm and legs on JMU’s first drive before hitting Kris Thornton down the left sideline for a 25-yard touchdown.
On the first play of the Dukes’ second possession, it was Palmer who broke free for a 61-yard run before JMU settled for a short Ethan Ratke field goal.
But JMU’s vaunted defense also allowed the Camels (3-6) some success in the game’s early going. Redshirt freshman Caleb Snead wound up all alone as he moved across the JMU logo at midfield. Snead made the catch and raced untouched 67 yards for a touchdown and as the first quarter ended the Dukes held a slim 10-7 lead.
In the second quarter, the JMU defense bent at times as Campbell racked up 10 first downs in the opening 30 minutes, but the Dukes didn’t break. Meanwhile, Johnson and Thornton hooked up for two more scoring plays in the second period.
Thornton’s three first half touchdown receptions left him tied for the school’s single-game record before intermission and put JMU in position to take a 27-7 lead into the locker room at halftime.
“We had a lot of one-on-one opportunities with them,” Thornton said. “It obviously feels great to have a record on the record books. I think we’re clicking on all cylinders right now and right were we want to be. Our main goal is to be in Frisco at the end of the season and we’re not letting all the distractions bother us.”
The second half was only more opportunity for the Dukes to pour it on. Johnson added a rushing touchdown to his tally in the third quarter, then hit Antwane Wells for a 45-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth as JMU built a 30-point lead.
Second half takeaways by the Dukes eliminated any chance Campbell had at making this one respectable.
Now JMU turns its attention back to the conference race. Other JMU programs found out this week the school’s departure from the CAA will eliminate them from conference championship contention, but CAA Football operates as a separate entity leaving the Dukes still very much in the hunt for one last Colonial trophy.
“It doesn’t affect us too much, that’s been our message,” Johnson said. “We’re focused on this season. I’m heartbroken for all the other athletes on campus we’ve come to know through the years, but as for us it hasn’t been too much of a distraction.”
