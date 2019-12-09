With success comes attention.
And seeing as James Madison women’s coach Sean O’Regan has won 75 percent of his games since taking over as the Dukes head mentor four years ago, knowing how to handle that recognition has become an important part of the job.
“A part of the key to success is not letting any attention, negative or positive, affect you in a negative way,” O’Regan said. “It’s all outside of your control.”
Last week senior guard Kamiah Smalls was added to the watch list for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, a national player of the year honor handed out by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.
“When we sat down to talk about being named to that award, it was like 'Can you really, really think about that? You are one of the top 35 players in the country. Just take it in.’ To me that is an unbelievable honor and she deserves it," O'Regan said.
In addition to a bevy of preseason all-conference honors bestowed upon the Dukes by the Colonial Athletic Association, Smalls’ accolade is just the latest for JMU on a national level.
Fellow senior Kayla Cooper-Williams was named to the preseason watch list for the Lisa Leslie Award, given to the nation’s best center. The Dukes (6-2) were also included on an NCAA.com list of mid-major teams with potential to make an impact in March and received votes in the coaches’ Top 25 poll up until last week when they lost at Virginia.
It’s that loss that might make keeping the awards and recognition in perspective a bit easier for the time being.
Although the vast majority of mid-major programs would be thrilled with JMU’s record — with the Dukes’ only other loss coming by two points to Maryland, currently ranked No. 13 — O’Regan and Co. know they very well could be 8-0 and ranked in the Top 25 themselves at this point.
“It’s a little frustrating to be honest,” Smalls said after JMU beat Central Florida to go 1-1 at the Cavalier Classic in Charlottesville the weekend after Thanksgiving. “Because we know where we could be right now, but that also fuels us because we know we need to get better.”
Perhaps it is no surprise the veterans on JMU’s roster have that approach, particularly as all but fifth-year senior Cooper-Williams are striving for their first NCAA Tournament appearance.
But learning how to deal with the trappings of success could be a valuable lesson for even the younger players on the team such as freshman Kiki Jefferson, who has already earned Rookie of the Week honors from the CAA and appears to have the makings of a player with plenty of decorations to come.
“It’s nice to have the recognition, use the positive of it, but to me you’re onto the next thing very quickly,” O’Regan said. “I don’t exactly know how the younger ones take it, because it is new. I think the seniors kind of teach them how to roll with it. But team-wise it is a great thing. I’m greedy and I’m hungry because I think we should be 8-0 and ranked. It’s keeping us hungry and it is keeping us driving and hopefully come March we will receive a little bit more recognition.”
